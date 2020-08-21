NEWS
Investment
Suncorp wealth business down
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 21 AUG 2020   11:57AM

Suncorp has reported an 8% drop in funds under administration for its wealth business, as it posted a 6.8% fall in ongoing operations for FY20 as a result of COVID-19.

Suncorp has been battered by extreme weather events, high reinsurance costs and low investment returns after the most recent bushfires and market volatility.

In the wealth business, funds under management fell 8% over the year to $5.9 billion.  Suncorp said this was a result of reduced administration fee revenue and the impact of COVID-19.

"The wealth business continues to be impacted by increased industry wide regulatory costs within the superannuation portfolio, which are expected to continue over the medium term," Suncorp said.

"Wealth continues to embrace regulatory reform with an extensive program of work in place focused on improving member outcomes."

Suncorp said its wealth business has been supporting members impacted by COVID-19 through the government's Early Release of Super (ERS) scheme.

It said as at 30 June 2020, the wealth business has made approximately $99 million in ERS payments to around 13,000 members.

Then as at July 31, a further $66 million of early superannuation payments had been facilitated to 8300 members.

Funds under administration reduced by 8.0% over the year to $5.9 billion.

"The movements in 'investment income and other' were primarily driven by volatile investment market conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic over the last quarter of the period," Suncorp said.

"Outflows were driven in part by the early release of superannuation payments, partially offset by growth in inflows over the year from an increase in newly acquired digital members.

Suncorp chief executive Steve Johnston said: "It has been a challenging 12 months for Suncorp and for the customers and communities we support: first a season of extreme weather conditions, and then the global COVID-19 pandemic which will result in long-lasting economic disruption and fundamentally change the way we live."

"Suncorp entered the COVID-19 crisis in a solid position and responded quickly to keep our people safe and our customers in need protected through access to financial relief measures. At the same time, we have maintained the financial and operational strength of our business."

The board determined to deliver a fully franked dividend of 10 cents per share and Johnston said he was pleased the business could deliver on its commitment to shareholders.

"While our financial performance, particularly in the second half, has not been immune from the negative impacts of COVID-19, there were a number of highlights which demonstrate the Group has solid foundations," he said.

"This period has fundamentally changed our perspective on what's possible, and how quickly and efficiently we can adapt to deliver new customer experiences and drive greater efficiencies within the organisation."

On 1 July 2020, Suncorp announced a new operating model to improve the performance of the core insurance and banking businesses.

The new model aims to reduce duplication, embed more efficient ways of working and embrace opportunities for greater innovation.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: SuncorpERSEarly Release of SuperSteve Johnston
