Sudden departure for CountPlus chief

The chief executive of ASX-listed CountPlus has abruptly stepped down three months after he was reappointed to the post.

Matthew Rowe, who also serves as managing director, exits on February 24.

Chief financial officer Laurent Toussaint assumes the role of chief executive while recruitment kicks off to find a permanent replacement.

Rowe was reappointed to the dual roles at the company's November 2021 annual general meeting, extending his tenure beyond the contracted date of 24 February 2022.

"I am pleased to advise that Matthew will remain in his capacity as the CountPlus Limited chief executive and managing director," chair Ray Kellerman said at the time.

Announcing the leadership change to the ASX this morning, Kellerman did not provide details behind the departure, only that Rowe has agreed "to assist with an orderly handover before his employment ends".

In early 2017, Rowe took the reins at the ASX-listed wealth management group after working as its director since October 2016.

Rowe is the former chair of the Financial Planning Association of Australia. He was also an Australian representative at the Financial Planning Standards Board in the US, a business banking manager at NAB and a corporate finance analyst at Westpac.