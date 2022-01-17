Strongest quarter for BlackRock

The organic growth of the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock, shows no signs of wavering - with the investment giant reporting a strong fourth quarter of 2021.

"BlackRock delivered the strongest organic growth in our history, even as our assets under management reached new highs. We generated US $540 billion of net inflows in 2021, including an industry leading US$267 billion of active net inflows," chief executive Larry Fink said.

The $540 billion of inflows represents 6% organic asset growth and 11% organic base fee growth, facilitated by record flows into BlackRock's iShares ETFs and as well as its active strategies.

The record organic growth for BlackRock means a 20% increase in full year revenue and record performance fees.

Its earnings per share (EPS) was 16% higher for the full year as adjusted diluted EPS. BlackRock returned a total of $3.7 billion to shareholders in 2021.

"Our business is more diversified than ever before - active strategies, including alternatives, contributed over 60% of 2021 organic base fee growth. Our industry-leading iShares ETF platform remained a significant growth driver with record flows of $306 billion. And our technology services businesses, powered by Aladdin, delivered $1.3 billion in revenue with ACV up 13% year over year," Fink said.

"Our record results across each of our strategic priorities demonstrate the benefits of continually investing in our platform over years ahead of our clients' needs, and the tireless commitment of our employees. Our strategy is resonating - we're building deeper partnerships with our clients and other stakeholders and delivering durable returns for our shareholders."

He added that BlackRock enters 2022 in a strong position, despite global uncertainty amid the ongoing pandemic.

"BlackRock enters 2022 better positioned than ever - we remain confident in our ability to continue generating differentiated organic growth over the long-term and helping more and more people experience financial wellbeing," Fink said.