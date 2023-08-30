Strategic reset delivers for Count

Count has seen growth in its wealth business, with aggregated revenues rising 24%, gross business earnings up 19%, and a significant jump in adviser numbers.

In "a year of transformation", Count reported a very slight decline in net profit after tax, coming in at $5.1 million. This was the result of $1.7 million worth of impairments and write downs, one of which was $400,000 for an "underperforming asset", being Wealth Axis which it held 51% of.

Revenues came in 7% higher year on year at $91.5 million, while reported EBITA was $12.2 million, up 6%. Adjusted, it was $10.4 million.

Its wealth business saw strong performance across all metrics, however.

Much of the growth for the advice business was drive by the acquisition of Affinia from TAL in May. It paid a conditional amount of $3.37 million for the business and saw revenues of $3.03 million. In the process, Count says it doubled its market share of financial advisers, adding about 100 to its network - a 36% increase. It now has about 400 advisers.

Overall, wealth revenues were up 17% to $18.1 million, and more than 25,000 Statements of Advice and Records of Advice were delivered to clients over the year.

In terms of ongoing remediation efforts, as at June end $505 million had been offered and $424.5 million had been paid. This is payable by Commonwealth Bank as part of the Count Financial sale agreement, with the timeframe for notification of any further indemnified conduct to end on October 1.

"Count delivered profit growth in all segments during a period of intense change and despite a number of challenges. Our focus on clients is producing results and our strategy continues to diversify our earnings base," Count chief executive Hugh Humphrey said.

"We are well positioned for growth with strong demand for services in all segments. As one of Australia's leading integrated accounting and wealth services providers, we continue to fulfil our promise to give clients the confidence to look ahead."

The final dividend is to be 2.25 cents per share, up 13% year on year.