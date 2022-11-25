Newspaper icon
Stop orders slapped on two Perpetual funds

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 25 NOV 2022   11:32AM

Dodgy target market determinations (TMDs) have seen ASIC place interim stop orders on two Aussie equities funds from Perpetual.

Perpetual cannot offer or distribute the Perpetual Pure Microcap Fund or Perpetual Geared Australian Share Fund for the next 21 days unless ASIC revokes the orders sooner.

ASIC said it is concerned Perpetual has failed to appropriately consider the features and risks of the funds when determining their wide target markets. It also said the TMDs don't meet appropriateness requirements as they didn't include any distribution conditions.

Both existing TMDs state the funds are suitable for investors with a capital preservation investment objective; intending to use the product as a core or satellite component of their portfolio; with a potentially low, medium, or high risk and return profile; with a 'medium' investment timeframe; and with a need to withdraw their money on a daily and weekly basis.

The Pure Microcap Fund invests solely in Australian microcap stocks, which experience high price volatility, have a shallower market depth, and the fund carries risk around the limited operational history of microcap companies, ASIC said.

Meanwhile, the Geared Australian Share Fund invests solely in Australian shares and employs leverage, allowing the fund to take up debts valued at up to 60% of assets. ASIC pointed out the high level of price volatility involved, as well as the risk of incurring large losses because of using leverage.

"ASIC reminds financial product issuers that under DDO, they must define target markets for their products appropriately, having regard to the risks and features of their products. Issuers also need to consider how their product will reach the target market and have appropriate distribution conditions in place to ensure the product is directed towards the target market," ASIC said.

The regulator added that it expects Perpetual to take steps immediately to rectify the issues.

As at September 30, the geared fund had $399.65 million in funds under management and, in the year to October 31, returned -4.45%. The microcap fund had $114.43 million in funds and, over the same period, saw a return of -9.79%.

