Stop orders placed on property funds

Stop orders placed on property fundsBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 14 SEP 2022 12:22PM
ASIC has placed interim stop orders on made interim stop orders on two property funds after failings with their target market determinations (TMDs).
The two funds were the Australian Residential Property (ARP) Fund and Private Property Trust No.20.
The orders prevent the responsible entities of the funds from issuing interest in, giving a product disclosure statement for or providing general advice to retail clients recommending investment in the funds under the existing TMD.
The ARP Fund solely invested in a portfolio of Australian residential property assets, borrowed money to support its investment activities and engaged in property development activities and is relatively low in liquidity, ASIC said.
Given these features, ASIC considered that the ARP Fund was not suited to the objectives, financial situation and needs of all the retail clients in the target market.
Meanwhile, ASIC found the Private Property Trust No.20 did not meet requirements under the design and distribution obligations (DDOs) because it did not adequately describe the class of retail clients in the intended market or specify mandatory review periods.
The stop order for both funds is valid for 21 days unless revoked earlier.
In late July ASIC used its powers under the DDO regime to place interim stop orders on three financial firms. These were Responsible Entity Services Limited and two companies in the UGC Global Group. All three stop orders were made in relation to deficient TMDs.
