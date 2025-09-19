Newspaper icon
Investment

Stockspot reduces fees to increase accessibility

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 19 SEP 2025   12:21PM

Stockspot is making what it calls its biggest changes since launching, including lowering monthly fees for some accounts to $1 per month, and other initiatives aimed at making investing more accessible.

Stockspot now charges only $1 a month for balances up to $20,000, saying it is the "most affordable" way to access an advised portfolio in Australia.

Other changes include a lowered entry point (from $50,000 to $20,000) to customise a portfolio, while two new crypto themes (Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs) are added to the menu.

Stockspot has also increased the limits for fee-free kids' accounts, now ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 per child.

Further, Stockspot has also indefinitely extended benefits across the Lifetime Platinum and Diamond tiers if a member of the two tiers has remained active for more than five years.

"These updates are designed to make Stockspot more accessible for first-time investors, parents, and experienced clients alike," Stockspot founder and chief executive Chris Brycki said.

"Importantly, this is the third time we've reduced fees since Stockspot launched. While many competitors have increased their charges, we've continued to use our scale to reinvest back into clients and make investing more affordable."

Stockspot also reiterated that the increased affordability does not result in lowered service qualities. Instead, moving forward each client will still receive a personalised portfolio built from evidence-based ETFs, legal and beneficial ownership of their investments on individual HINs, automatic rebalancing to keep risk in check, and professional advice and tax reporting.

"Over the last decade, we've proven that this approach works. Our portfolios have outperformed 100% of equivalent risk diversified funds over the 10 years to 30 June 2025," it said.

"When we say 'low-cost,' we don't mean 'low quality'. We mean better value."

Looking ahead, Stockspot is focused on continuing to scale and impact.

"These changes - from $1/month portfolios, to fee-free kids' investing, crypto themes, and lifetime rewards - show our commitment to levelling the playing field for everyday Australians," Brycki continued.

"By 2035, our goal is to help a million Australians access affordable investment advice. We want more people to feel secure about their superannuation and savings. We want more families to build wealth beyond property. We want more kids and teenagers to grow up with good financial habits. And we want more retirees to feel confident that their savings will last."

In March, Stockspot ventured into super, first flagged in May 2024, providing Australia's first fully transparent, ETF-only superannuation product.

The product is designed to be low-cost and flexible for those wanting visibility and control over their retirement savings, Stockspot said.

StockspotChris Brycki
