Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

State Super offloads investment team to Frontier Advisors

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 OCT 2025   12:36PM

State Super will outsource its investment team to Frontier Advisors and as part of the deal, the government superannuation fund will take a 23% stake in the industry super fund-backed asset consultant.

The two organisations described the arrangement as an "independent chief investment officer" or ICIO service, which is expected to launch before the end of 2025.

The entire State Super investment team, which is led by chief investment officer Charles Wu, will exit State Super and move inside Frontier.

A total of 14 staff members will move from State Super to join Frontier's Sydney-based team to take the headcount over 100.

"No staff from either firm will be displaced by the venture and it is expected that take up of the ICIO service will ultimately see Frontier continue to expand its team to accommodate the forecast growth," Frontier said.

Frontier added it will "support investors with their portfolio management, operational, risk management, administration, custody and reporting requirements, while retaining its unconflicted adviser status."

State Super has been a client of Frontier Advisors since 2006. It will have an undisclosed stake in the asset consultant, which is owned by industry superannuation funds AustralianSuper, HESTA, First Super and Cbus.

State Super, the super fund for New South Wales government staff, closed to new members in 1992 and faces limited growth prospects.

It currently has more than 80,000 members and manages $38 billion of retirement savings.

The deal has been in the works for the last 18 months.

"The boards of both State Super and Frontier, have been diligent in exploring the analysis, market testing and recommendations put to us by management and independent external advisers. Although we have been patient and curious in that process, it was apparent early on that this was a unique and positive opportunity for all stakeholders," Frontier chair Angela Emslie said.

State Super chief executive John Livanas said this "will be a seamless transition as both the current adviser and investors will remain operating exactly as they have for over a decade."

"And we can secure this proven capability for State Super and our members into the future. For the team itself, this move opens up professional opportunities, in both the near and longer term, as they move into a much larger investment organisation with a strong growth trajectory," he said.

Read more: State SuperFrontier AdvisorsICIOAngela EmslieAustralianSuperCbusCharles WuFirst SuperHESTAJohn LivanasNew South Wales
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC report a 'solid point of reference' for private credit guardrails
Natixis IM adds distribution leads
Cbus vows faster death benefit payouts
HESTA hits $100bn in assets
Liquidity, operational shocks major issues for super: RBA
MUFG 'sincerely apologises' to Cbus over claim delays
Hostplus slams Lendlease over $2bn fund
HESTA changes investment fees
S64, Vista Equity Partners roll out unit trust
Age Pension to increase on September 20

Editor's Choice

JPMAM launches ETF models with Vanguard

ANGELIQUE MINAS
J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Vanguard have partnered to launch four low-cost ETF models in Australia.

Aware Super enhances portfolio management capabilities

MATTHEW WAI
Aware Super has integrated Ortec Finance's performance measurement and attribution software to enhance its ability to measure and manage investment performance, including improved currency hedge capabilities, across its portfolio.

ASIC raises alarm on auditor independence, conflicts of interest

KARREN VERGARA
Too many auditors are failing the independence test and breaching conflicts of interest obligations, according to an ASIC investigation.

Retail investors want true hedge fund exposure: Morningstar

KARREN VERGARA
Retail and financial adviser-led investors, who demand exposures to hedge funds, continue to face substantial hurdles and receive lower returns from similar strategies, according to Morningstar.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Jared Pohl

Jared Pohl

DIRECTOR
ECP ASSET MANAGEMENT
Under his leadership, ECP Asset Management co-founder and director Jared Pohl shows how working with the right and equally passionate people creates a type of kinship and synergy that sets the fund manager apart. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media