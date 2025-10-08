State Super offloads investment team to Frontier Advisors

State Super will outsource its investment team to Frontier Advisors and as part of the deal, the government superannuation fund will take a 23% stake in the industry super fund-backed asset consultant.

The two organisations described the arrangement as an "independent chief investment officer" or ICIO service, which is expected to launch before the end of 2025.

The entire State Super investment team, which is led by chief investment officer Charles Wu, will exit State Super and move inside Frontier.

A total of 14 staff members will move from State Super to join Frontier's Sydney-based team to take the headcount over 100.

"No staff from either firm will be displaced by the venture and it is expected that take up of the ICIO service will ultimately see Frontier continue to expand its team to accommodate the forecast growth," Frontier said.

Frontier added it will "support investors with their portfolio management, operational, risk management, administration, custody and reporting requirements, while retaining its unconflicted adviser status."

State Super has been a client of Frontier Advisors since 2006. It will have an undisclosed stake in the asset consultant, which is owned by industry superannuation funds AustralianSuper, HESTA, First Super and Cbus.

State Super, the super fund for New South Wales government staff, closed to new members in 1992 and faces limited growth prospects.

It currently has more than 80,000 members and manages $38 billion of retirement savings.

The deal has been in the works for the last 18 months.

"The boards of both State Super and Frontier, have been diligent in exploring the analysis, market testing and recommendations put to us by management and independent external advisers. Although we have been patient and curious in that process, it was apparent early on that this was a unique and positive opportunity for all stakeholders," Frontier chair Angela Emslie said.

State Super chief executive John Livanas said this "will be a seamless transition as both the current adviser and investors will remain operating exactly as they have for over a decade."

"And we can secure this proven capability for State Super and our members into the future. For the team itself, this move opens up professional opportunities, in both the near and longer term, as they move into a much larger investment organisation with a strong growth trajectory," he said.