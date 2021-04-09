State Street tech to back crypto trading platform

The asset manager is partnering with a start-up to build a new platform for institutional investors to trade digital currencies.

State Street's Currenex business is working with Puremarkets and will provide the trading infrastructure for its Pure Digital platform. Currenex is the asset manager's currencies trading platform.

"Pure Digital will be multi-custodial. Trading participants will be free to leverage their preferred digital asset custody solutions and manage risk through a smart custody routing mechanism," Puremarkets said.

"The buy side will be able to participate in the Pure Digital platform through their existing prime bank/custodial relationships and infrastructure. The platform will adopt FX-industry standard APIs and best execution to minimize technology cost for participants."

The platform, which is slated to go live by the middle of the year, aims to be go-to platform for institutional investors seeking an allocation to Bitcoin. Pure Digital said it is in discussions with several other Tier 1 investment banks to use the platform.

"We are very excited to announce State Street's involvement in this initiative. They are exploring digital asset trading with us and also providing the technology as we prepare to bring the institutional market exactly what it needs," Pure Digital chief executive Lauren Kiley said.

Torbjorn Bull Jenssen, chief executive of Arcane Capital which holds 37.5% of Puremarkets via a subsidiary, said the involvement of Currenex will prove encouraging for other institutions.

"Currenex is a company and an infrastructure that most of the leading banks in the world already are familiar with and trust. This could further speed up the process of attracting other Tier 1 banks," he said.

"Institutional trading is the final frontier for the institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies and Arcane is excited to be a part of that with Pure Digital."