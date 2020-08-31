NEWS
Executive Appointments
State Street nabs BNP executives
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 31 AUG 2020   11:58AM

State Street has announced two appointments to its Asia Pacific leadership team as a part of its expansion plan.

Mostapha Tahiri has been appointed as head of Asia Pacific and will report to both chief productivity officer and chief executive for State Street's international business Andrew Erickson and chief executive of institutional services Francisco Aristeguieta.

Tahiri joins from BNP Paribas where he held a number of roles over the last 20 years including chief executive of Asia Pacific, head of institutional investors and digital transformation and chief executive of BNP Paribas Securities Services in Singapore.

Based in Singapore, he will be responsible for the strategic direction, management and growth of the business in Asia Pacific and will also serve on State Street's management committee.

"Asia Pacific has been a growth engine for State Street since it established its presence in the region more than 40 years ago. I look forward to working with the teams across the region to further expand our franchise and to support our clients' growth and transformation ambitions," Tahiri said.

Commenting on Tahiri's appointment, Aristeguieta said: "We are energised by Mostapha's addition to our leadership team in Institutional Services. He will have extraordinary impact on our strategy and execution as we drive a focused growth agenda across Asia Pacific."

In addition, Joanne Chen has been appointed as head of China. She will be based in Beijing and responsible for all business activity in China including driving strategy, pursuing growth opportunities and managing relationships with Chinese clients.

Chen joins from BNP Paribas where she was most recently head of China financial institutions coverage.

She was previously at Deutsche Bank as head of China management strategy and head of private wealth and commercial clients.

"As we position ourselves for growth in Asia, China stands out as a very important opportunity for our clients and the firm and thus we are delighted to count on Joanne's proven leadership and experience in that market," Aristeguieta said.

Read more: State StreetBNP ParibasMostapha TahiriFrancisco AristeguietaJoanne Chen
