State Street bolsters cybersecurity, recruits 400

State Street is adding 400 new roles to bolster its technology and cybersecurity support for its global operations.

The roles will be based in Kilkenny, Ireland where it currently employs some 2000 staff across Dublin, Drogheda and Naas.

The new unit, which will house the 400 new recruits, will be located at Industrial Development Agency (IDA) Ireland Business and Technology Park in Kilkenny where State Street already has some 600 staff.

The new roles range from experienced to graduate levels across programming, cybersecurity operations analysts, cybersecurity instrumentation engineers, data scientists, cybersecurity architects (which cover network, identity access management and blockchain), cybersecurity forensics/investigations, pen testers and governance, as well as risk and compliance.

State Street expects to fill the roles over the next two years.

State Street head of Ireland Tadhg Young said Ireland was selected in large part due to the availability of relevant and skilled technology talent - existing and emerging - from universities and third level institutions, as well as the need to have a location outside the US for time zone support purposes.

"Ireland's tech ecosystem and financial services credentials alongside Kilkenny's central location and access to talent from third level institutions in Dublin, Carlow, Waterford and beyond were all compelling factors in our location decision. I wish to thank the IDA for their continuing support of State Street, and I strongly encourage anyone seeking a new career opportunity in a great location and with great prospects for professional development to check out our new roles," he said.

State Street is the largest provider of fund administration and custody services in Ireland with US$1.7 trillion in assets under custody.