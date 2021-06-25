NEWS
Investment

Stake taps FinClear for ASX offering

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 25 JUN 2021   11:51AM

Magellan-backed FinClear has been selected by Stake for trading, execution and clearing services as it moves into Aussie equities.

Commission-free digital brokerage platform Stake recently announced it will add Australian equities to its platform, after launching with a promise to break down barriers to investing in US companies for Australians.

Now, FinClear has announced that it will provide trading, execution and clearing services via its API broking platform to Stake.

"We're delighted that Stake has chosen the FinClear platform," FinClear chief executive David Ferrall said.

"Because we're the only company in our space to own the complete infrastructure highway - from the retail interface through to the exchange and clearing house - we're able to really streamline the trading process and make it much more efficient than anyone else can."

Stake chief executive Matt Leibowitz said FinClear will provide Stake's Australian customers with the most efficient trading experience.

"We're really excited to bring a more seamless and transparent way for investors to access the Australian equities market. Finclear shares our vision for where the local market can go and what is possible when you combine that with technology," he said.

"FinClear is progressive, innovative, and completely committed to giving their clients the highest quality access to markets. That aligns perfectly with what we do, so it's an ideal partnership for us."

Stake has almost 300,000 registered Australian users.

