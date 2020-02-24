Stability needed: Maroney

SMSF Association chief executive John Maroney gave a final address to the association's annual conference, calling for stability and engagement amid industry change.

Closing out the conference on Friday, Maroney referred to the recent bushfire crisis and coronavirus, discussing a turbulent start to 2020.

"We were hit by those bushfires fuelled by one of the longest droughts in Australia's history. The nation faces a long-term project to rebuild communities and lives," Maroney said.

"Meanwhile, a virus that originated in an inland city in China is now having a global impact."

This precarious start to 2020 after "a relatively positive 2019", Maroney said, shows why it's so important to get policy around retirement for Australians right - to provide stability and certainty.

"It's not difficult to become despondent about policy change," Maroney said.

The government's Retirement Income Review remains front of mind for the SMSF Association, Maroney said.

"Your association will fully engage during and after the review," he said.

"I do not think it will become another example of industry failure."

Maroney said that, while he does not agree with all the changes that have occurred in the financial advice industry he does think that the upheaval will result in a more professional industry and better outcomes for consumers.

"I believe that the emerging advice framework is one in which SMSF specialists can flourish," he said.

In the "brave new world" Maroney sees emerging post-Royal Commission, underpinned by the new FASEA education regime, association representation will be vital, he urged.

He said the SMSF Association is undertaking research with Rice Warner to compare the costs of SMSFs with industry and retail super funds.

"We've signed another three-year agreement with the ATO," he added.

Maroney called on those listening to encourage colleagues to join the association, saying he anticipates "headwinds" for the SMSF Association in raising the funds needed to represent the sector.