SSGA appoints new chief operating officer

SSGA appoints new chief operating officerBY ELIZA BAVIN | WEDNESDAY, 26 JUN 2024 12:26PM
State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) announced the appointment of James Ferrarelli to the position of executive vice president and chief operating officer.
Reporting to SSGA chief executive Yie-Hsin Hung, Ferrarelli will be responsible for delivering world-class technology, systems and operational infrastructure that will support the business across all asset classes, client segments and geographies, the asset manager said.
"We are thrilled to welcome James to State Street Global Advisors as our chief operating officer," Hung said.
"I look forward to him joining our leadership team and working with him to implement a strategic vision aimed at building a top-tier operations and technology environment."
Ferrarelli joins SSGA from Charles Schwab where he served as the chief information officer of their wealth and asset management divisions.
In that role, he was responsible for technology strategy, application design and development, third-party product integration and production management of the technology platforms supporting the business enterprises within the corporation.
"I am excited to join the dynamic leadership team at State Street Global Advisors as chief operating officer," Ferrarelli said.
"Leveraging my industry experience, I am eager to help boost efficiency, quality and scalability that will position the firm for continued success in the years to come."
Before working at Schwab, Ferrarelli held senior technology leadership roles at J.P. Morgan Asset Management and at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
Hung joined State Street as chief executive back in 2022, replacing Cyrus Taraporevala who announced his retirement that same year.
