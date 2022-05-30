Spirit Super member data exposed after security attack

A Spirit Super data incident has resulted in approximately 50,000 member records from 2019/2020 being compromised.

The data breach occurred on 19 May 2022 when a Spirit Super staff member's email account was caught up in a broad phishing attack campaign.

In a statement Spirit Super said that it detected the information security breach and contained the account quickly.

"In short it was human error during a malicious email attack posing as official correspondence. This was not the result of a material security control weakness or technology failure. The malicious email resulted in a staff member's password being compromised," Spirit Super said.

The super fund also said it is continuing to investigate the extent of the breach and believes there was unauthorised access to a mailbox containing personal data.

The personal data that may have been comprised is akin to the information found in an annual statement. It includes items like name, addresses, ages, email addresses, telephone numbers, member account numbers and member balances. Though the stolen data doesn't include dates of birth, government identification numbers or any bank details.

Spirit Super said it moved immediately to secure accounts and member data and assured that it is taking immediate precautions to strengthen its IT security. Some measures already implemented include increasing identification steps on the accounts of impacted members and a block to payments from these accounts.

"There is minimal risk of identity theft or fraud as a result of the limited data set involved in the privacy breach," a Spirit Super statement read.

"It's possible that the information could be used to contact you in an attempt to get you to disclose further information, this is why we recommend you remain vigilant."