Special Feature: Hunting for value

Markets have all but recovered from when 'Liberation Day' threatened a meltdown, and asset classes of all flavours are pushing to new highs. But with valuations ahead of fundamentals amid uncertainty, fixed income is in focus as investors look to diversify and manage risk.

Bond markets have been flashing red intermittently this year, but Adam Grotzinger is not overly worried. Instead, he sees opportunity.

"It is a reasonably benign picture," says Grotzinger, a senior fixed income manager with Neuberger Berman in Chicago.

"The US economy is not crashing, and we may even see some rebounding and growth in the fourth quarter."

The bond market sell-off that followed US President Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariff announcements was in April, but in August that already seems like another world.

Since then, investors have had to deal with a short conflict between Israel and Iran, another between India and Pakistan, a series of confusing announcements from Trump on his tariff policies and a stream of invective directed at the US Federal Reserve, which is stubbornly refusing to cut interest rates on command.

Perhaps market sentiment has become immune to these gyrations, or perhaps there is a new normal with volatility baked in.

Either way, markets have rebounded around the world and the 'r' word - recession - is hardly mentioned.

Some doomsayers were forecasting the blight of stagflation for the US economy a few months ago, but if they still believe that is still likely they are keeping it largely to themselves, for now.

Even though the US Fed held out and kept rates on hold in late July, Grotzinger is not expecting it to hold out for too long.

"The market is pricing for a Fed cut and further Fed ease, and I think that the nuance and where we see the opportunity is getting there faster," he says.

"If you think about the market pricing 100 basis points and cuts by summer of next year, we're also saying 100 basis points is coming, but earlier than the summer of next year. So, we think there's two cuts this year, two cuts next year.

"I think the nuance is that once they start cutting this year here, they don't stop until they cut 100 versus kind of a stop and go approach."

Also in this "benign" outlook is a view that while US growth won't be off the charts it will be a respectable 1.25%, while inflation won't blow out because of the tariffs and the labour market will be stable.

The main challenge in the market is the level of debt in the US economy, and particularly government debt following the passage of the US$3.6 trillion One Big Beautiful Bill. Fiscal risk has become a thing.

"The concerns occupying our mind right now are longer dated government bonds in the US and are those safe?" says Grotzinger.

"Is there more downside on the trajectory where those could go, given the noise around the Fed independence, around the fiscal position and what I mentioned on growth?

"How does that all play into long bonds? Not favourably. And so, I would say our bias is pretty much avoidant of long duration, US Treasuries, and even more recently, folk getting more and more down the curve."

A "safe place to hang out," he says, is at durations of five and more particularly two years.

"Earlier this year, I would have said five as well but even fives could be vulnerable depending on how the dynamic dynamics back and forth with the Fed," says Grotzinger.

"So, there is nervousness."

Investors were "very jittery and nervous" about government debt and there was an "overarching concern" about the lack of fiscal improvement which was impacting on demand for long duration government bonds.

"If the 30-year government bond goes significantly higher because of all these concerns manifesting in pricing, let's say we go to 5, 5.5, 6% on a 30-year treasury, what do risk assets do?" says Grotzinger.

"They're not going to like that."

Given these concerns, Grotzinger is seeing more value in TIPS, Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, rather than treasuries.

"To the extent that one wants to do a little bit more we think that TIPS are potentially becoming a more attractive way to do that," he says.

"Look at real yields. They are 2% or more for us on a 10-year TIP and that looks pretty attractive."

It is not just long duration US Treasuries which have investors wary.

Curves steepening

Owen Murfin, the global fixed income portfolio manager for MFS Investment Management based in London, points that there have recently been several "challenging" auctions for 30-year bonds in the UK and in Japan, several of which had to be curtailed.

"That means there has been a weak uptake in the primary market, and you are also seeing curves steepen," says Murfin.

"It's been a very popular trade for active managers.

"But don't forget that we've gone from an inverted curve in the US to a now a very much normalised curve, and it's moved about 80 basis points over the year."

Even in the UK, says Murfin, 30-year yields are at their cheapest since the 1990s "so fiscal risk is being increasingly priced into markets."

"You expect steep yield curves in a recession when interest rates are really low and people expect rates to go up in the future, but for mid or late cycle, these curves remain pretty steep," he said.

"But if you look at two-year bonds, it's hard for them to do much more at the moment, given we are in this kind of economy which continues to chug along quite nicely."

In this environment, Murfin likes the look of options, which "lend themselves very well to credit spreads."

"The third thing we like are inflation swaps," he says.

"We've got some of these in the portfolio as well, just in case we've underestimated the inflationary risk because as inflation widens you do get these swaps paying out."

Looking at the bond market as a whole, Murfin describes total returns as "respectable."

"We're talking about 2.7% for the year so far, so hopefully we're on course for a stable year for global bonds," he says.

"We're still recovering, of course, from those huge drawdowns in 2022 but I think the other thing which is noticeable is that there is still a lot of cash in money markets and short duration bonds, and in private credit.

"Now you are getting less income from holding your cash in a bank, and I think there is still quite a large asset allocation shift to come at some point, whether that is de-risking out of areas like private credit."

Investors have become used to a level of income, and to maintain that required them to take on duration risk or credit risk.

"I think duration risk is probably the one area people need more of in their portfolios," says Murfin.

Fiscal tensions

Katharine Neiss, the deputy head of global economics and chief European economist at PGIM Fixed Income, is also concerned about fiscal risk and how it is pushing long term bond yields higher.

While the US is the most obvious example of this she also points to other markets.

"These concerns are echoed elsewhere such as in Japan with more expansionist fiscal wings of the governing party gaining favour, and in France where it looks like fiscal tensions are expected to resurface in the autumn,"

she says.

"One bright spot on the fiscal front is the European periphery, such as Greece and Portugal, which have seen dramatic reductions in debt-to-GDP ratios in recent years.

"If one were to extrapolate recent trends forward, these would predict an amazing turn of events such as US debt-to-GDP ratios surpassing that of Greece, and French sovereign bond spreads trading tighter than Italy's.

"Whether the past is a good guide to the future, however, remains to be seen."

Neiss describes the macro environment as "one of sluggish but resilient growth" as the world "muddles through" the ongoing tariff war.

Portfolio resilience

In Australia, Frontier Advisors' head of defensives and alternatives Iain McMahon04 is not using the word "benign" to describe the investment environment.

McMahon says he has been surprised by the recovery in sentiment post the bond market conniptions of 'Liberation Day.'

"Portfolio resilience and geopolitical risk are very big themes for us, and I think they are undoubtedly heightened at this juncture," he says.

"A lot of people are talking about the re-emergence of term premia, and to earn that you have to take that longer duration risk and it's commensurate with that heightened interest rate volatility."

While Frontier's house view is comfortable with owning US assets, despite some qualms around the fiscal position, McMahon says some clients have been pursuing diversification away from US bond and equity benchmarks.

"We're also a bit more bullish on Japan and maybe Europe than the US, but they are marginal tilts rather than big picture," he says.

He sees significant interest in private debt and private instruments, even though "there's a finite amount of those you can own subject to your liquidity appetite and tolerance."

Like Grotzinger, McMahon likes inflation-linked bonds, where there is duration which "supports the narrative" of any inflationary re-emergence.

"We also like insurance-linked securities at this juncture which are still yielding a pretty healthy spread," he says.

"So, you still get quite a nice pickup for an uncorrelated, negatively skewed return profile."

Frontier's base position is underweight on growth assets, even though McMahon acknowledges that many of the macro headwinds have reverted.

China, which had been a headwind, was beginning to stimulate its economy while the weaker US dollar was supporting economies which were "less fiscally encumbered."

All this is encouraging for active managers who are comfortable with the risks in pursuing growth.

"Obviously there is an inherent opportunity cost in our house view on growth assets if this risk resilience theme continues," says McMahon.

"The corporate earnings season has been pretty robust thus far, and you still have the AI aspect as a positive tailwind in the background as something to watch."

Re-allocations to fixed income

At fixed income manager Daintree Capital, director Justin Tyler05 says the key factor in the current bond market is the pace of monetary easing and "how just much is priced into the short end."

"I think the steepness that you're seeing in the bond curve is coming from both directions," he says.

"It's not just a lower amount of interest in the long end; it's actually sustained interest in the shorter end and in the belly of the curve.

"Certainly, we have seen that in our inflows over the last year."

Investors were also re-allocating out of equities and into fixed income.

"When you can buy an investment-grade credit portfolio and lock in a yield with a six handle on it, you realise it's not too shabby versus the yield on dividend-paying equities, and you are taking a whole lot less risk," says Tyler.

"As cash rates fall you should expect the short end of the curve to fall as well and you'll see demand move to other things but I suspect that, meanwhile, the long end will keep moving."

Tyler also sees value in structured credits in local markets, and cites mortgage-and asset-backed securities which deliver more of a yield pick up than similarly rated corporate paper.

There is, of course, "no free lunch" and some securities are less liquid than others.

"At the end of the day, our view is twofold," says Tyler.

"Firstly, you construct your portfolio and realise that as much as you like something, you shouldn't put all your capital into it.

"The other element in this is that while it might take a bit longer to find a bid on some of this stuff, you will find a bid, and meanwhile you should have other more liquid things in the portfolio."

'Underpinned by volatility'

Mishan Dahia, an investment analyst at Atchison, offers another set of adjectives to describe market sentiment.

It is, he says "cautiously constructive but underpinned by volatility."

"Volatility remains low, but the sensitivity to macro shocks, such as earnings disappointments, policy surprises, or geopolitical flare-ups, is high.

"In our view, investors are optimistic but guarded, more inclined to rotate within risk assets than to chase returns indiscriminately."

The third quarter 2025 landscape is one of "fragile improvement."

"However, we're operating in a structurally changed world," says Dahia.

"Supply chains are fragmented, strategic competition is replacing global synchronisation, tariff concerns persist, and earnings breadth remains narrow - especially in US markets dominated by large-cap tech."

He says it is an investment climate which demands selectivity, valuation discipline, diversification, and downside awareness. It is one which rewards thoughtful reallocation, not "risk-on exuberance".

"We are advising clients to make subtle but strategic reallocations, favouring global over local exposures, duration over floating rate, and diversification through select alternatives," he says.

"Specifically, we've marginally increased exposure to international shares - ex-Australia - driven by an improving macro backdrop and anticipated global rate cuts.

"Duration is overweight relative to past quarters, reflecting an environment where inflation is easing and central banks are expected to pivot."

Dahia sees floating rate exposures, particularly in high yield and bank hybrids, being reduced in favour of investment-grade credit with strong fundamentals.

"Floating rate investments - like high-yield bonds and bank hybrids benefited when interest rates were rising, as they delivered higher income," he says.

"But with rates now expected to fall, that income advantage is fading. At the same time, many companies must refinance old, low-cost debt at today's much higher rates, which strains balance sheets and increases default risk.

"These pressures, combined with growing regulatory scrutiny, make floating rate credit less attractive in the current environment."

Dahia is lifting allocations to alternatives, particularly private equity and gold, while remaining underweight in listed infrastructure.

Emerging markets anyone?

So where does all this leave asset classes such as emerging markets, many of which are on a different cycle with interest rates than the developed world and are also being impacted by a weaker US dollar?

Peter Kent, the co-head of emerging market fixed income at Ninety One, is more secular than cyclical in his view, pointing more to long-term trends.

"The main secular feature is that EM is behaving as expected yet DM, and defensive assets, are not," says Kent.

"This is because EMs were caught out of balance around the Taper Tantrum in 2013 - they have spent the decade since readjusting.

"EM policy making has generally been orthodox relative to DM - the differing monetary response to post COVID "transitory" inflation is a case in point. The fiscal has also tended to be more constrained."

Kent also points to EM indices, and says they are now of higher quality than they have been in the past, meaning more resilience and more "in built" diversification whether the indices are local, hard or blended.

"This is not a world where any country dominates capital flows, therefore the dollar shadow-a decade long rally-will be lifted for EM," says Kent.

"In reality, EM doesn't need the dollar to sell off, it just needs the dollar to stop rallying - something we are convinced will happen. It is very hard for the dollar to rally for another decade!"

These secular forces, he says, mean a complete rethink of fixed income allocations. Whilst EM is part of that rethinking, the theme is much broader.

"Diversification needs to be wider and interest rate risk needs to be rethought," he says.

"I personally think it will result in fixed income allocations that are more unconstrained and offer more income as protection against capital loss due to interest rate risk."

This special feature was first published in the Financial Standard newspaper.