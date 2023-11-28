Newspaper icon
Spatium Capital selects trustee, administrator for small caps fund

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 28 NOV 2023   12:36PM

Melbourne-based Spatium Capital has named True Oak as its trustee and the ASCENT Group as the administrator of its small companies fund.

True Oak and the ASCENT Group are expected to oversee the Spatium Capital Small Companies Fund (SSCF) from early 2024.

Spatium Capital said the announcement follows requests from financial advisers and SMSF trustees who want easier, cleaner digital access via applications and signature protocols.

True Oak has operated for 40 years and was recently spun out of Future Super after the super fund acquired a secondary licence.

Meantime, ASCENT Group is an independent global fund administrator, that offers a digital investor and fund accounting service for over 700 funds on its platform across 12 of the world's financial hubs.

Spatium Capital director Nicholas Quinn said both True Oak and ASCENT are exciting providers to support the ongoing growth of the fund, catering to local advisers and institutions abroad.

"The opportunity to minimise friction for sophisticated and accredited investors to access the fund was too important to not pursue change," he said.

"True Oak and ASCENT will integrate seamlessly with platforms and other systems necessary for any competitive fund in today's environment."

True Oak managing director John Billington added the group is thrilled to be picked as the newly appointed trustee for the SSCF.

"The True Oak team looks forward to bringing our passion, expertise, and dedication to support Spatium in their continued success and growth in the new year," he said.

Earlier in the year Spatium Capital received an undisclosed investment from Singaporean wealth manager Conduit Group (Conduit) for its SSCF.

SSCF operates as a wholesale unit trust, actively managing a portfolio of approximately 25 to 40 listed companies. The fund typically engages in portfolio turnover, with each position being traded, on average, every 30 to 45 days.

The fund exclusively invests within the ASX 300. On average, 85% of the portfolio is allocated to companies ranked between 101 and 300, while the remaining 15% is allocated to the top 100.

It seeks to identify and capitalise on mispriced and short-term equity price dislocations and has a trading strategy that uses a quantitative model. Spatium Capital said it achieved growth of +22.2% for FY23.

