Superannuation
Spaceship raises $10m in capital raise
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 20 AUG 2020   12:42PM

Superannuation and investing startup Spaceship has raised $10 million from existing investors including from Atlassian billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes' family office.

The raise was offered to existing shareholders, as foreshadowed by Financial Standard in July.

The $10 million raise was structured as a convertible shareholder note and Cannon-Brookes' family office Grok Ventures and AirTree Ventures were on board.

Spaceship, which started out as a superannuation fund in 2017, added a managed funds business called Spaceship Voyager in 2018, offering two low-cost equities funds with the average investor a 30-year-old worker.

Voyager ended FY20 with stellar returns on both options (its universe portfolio returned 37.39% in the year ending May 31) but also with great customer growth, which Spaceship hopes will transform into growth for its superannuation fund.

The three-year old startup has crossed 85,000 retail investors and $420 million in funds under management (up 42% from 12 months ago), as at July end. It is adding 200 to 300 new customers each day.

"Australians deserve world-class investment products for their hard-earned savings. Spaceship is delivering just that. And continuing to improve the product and experience every day. This is clearly resonating with young Australians," Grok Ventures' chief executive and chief investment officer Jeremy Kwong-Law said.

"We are excited to support Andrew in building out a fantastic and experienced team to take Spaceship to the next level."

"We are grateful to our shareholders for their ongoing support; this additional capital will help propel our growth and product development, providing younger Australians with a best-in-class investment platform," Spaceship chief executive Andrew Moore said.

"The company's progress has been underpinned by strong investment performance in both our superannuation and investment products."

Read more: SpaceshipAndrew Moore
Editor's Choice
Law firm demands Pahari documents from AMP
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:37PM
Maurice Blackburn wants AMP to hand over documents relating to its handling of sexual harassment complaints before it will consent to the Pahari report being released to the public.
ATO implements JobKeeper changes
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:26PM
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has implemented changes to the JobKeeper employee eligibility rules following the government's announcement the scheme would be altered.
QIC appoints committee chair
KANIKA SOOD
The Queensland headquartered investing giant has appointed a chair for its global private capital investment committee.
Mayfair 101's vision for Mission Beach is sinking
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Bond family has threatened to foreclose on Mayfair 101's crown jewel - it's much anticipated development of the Mission Beach region.
