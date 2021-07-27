NEWS
Superannuation

Spaceship hits $1bn in total assets

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 27 JUL 2021   12:38PM

The superannuation and investing startup has crossed $1 billion in total assets, after more than doubling the number in the last year.

Its total assets more than doubled from $415 million in July last year to $1 billion now, while total customer base has grown four times in two years to 200,000.

The firm says its most popular age cohort is 20-39 years.

About 85,000 of its clients invest regularly with investment plans, where $50 a week is the most popular denomination.

"We know that at the beginning of last year, more than four million Australians didn't know how much superannuation they had and nearly nine million didn't know what their superannuation was invested in," said Spaceship chief executive Andrew Moore, who joined the firm as its chair and then replaced Paul Bennetts as the chief.

"But that is changing. As more Australians take up investing, they are increasingly asking more questions about their superannuation, holding their providers to account and checking whether it is invested appropriately, based on their appetite for risk."

Spaceship's Universe Portfolio returned 46.18% in the year ending June, taking its annualised returns to 30.39%.

Its flagship superannuation option GrowthX returned 23.41% over the same period, bringing its annualised returns to 15.69% since inception.

Spaceship began life as a startup in 2017 focused on the superannuation savings of Australians under 45 years old, and has attracted investments from Atlassian co-founder and billionaire investor Mike-Cannon Brookes and AirTree Ventures.

It has two main products: a micro-investing platform called Spaceship Voyager and its original superannuation product.

It has used its investment product Spaceship Voyager to attract customers for its higher-margin superannuation product, and is expecting cashflows to break even by 2023, which is five years into its life.

As a Choice product with no employer relations, Spaceship's superannuation fund is immune to the new stapling and performance benchmarking requirements.

Read more about Spaceship's business model and Moore's career in FS Super's latest cover story.

VIEW COMMENT (1)

