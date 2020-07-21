Sovereign investors keen on gold, infrastructure

Invesco's annual survey of 139 sovereign investors found they are increasing allocation to gold, and plan on adding fixed income and infrastructure in the 12 months ahead.

The annual report, now in its eighth year, found sovereign investors entered COVID-19 with large cash reserves and the lowest level of equity allocations since 2013 both relative to fixed income and as an overall proportion of asset allocation: 26% (equities) versus 34% (fixed income).

Adding on GFC lessons and the lack of withdrawal imperatives, they were well positioned going into the crisis, according to the report which polled 139 institutions (83 sovereign funds and 56 central banks) with US $19 trillion at March end.

Over the next 12 months sovereigns plan to continue allocating to fixed income.

About 43% aim to increase their fixed income allocations, 43% to private equity and infrastructure, and 38% to real estate.

"Traditionally fixed income is seen as a defensive anchor and this was tested by the crisis with even US government debt caught up in a broad sell off as investors rushed into cash. However government interventions including rate cuts and global quantitative easing forced down yields and had a positive impact on many fixed income portfolios" Invesco head of official institutions Rod Ringrow said.

Infrastructure will be in good demand, as the crisis creates potential distressed opportunities. With infrastructure, sovereigns in the survey reported the highest levels of interest in electricity generation and transmission (54%) and communications (52%).

However, medium-sized sovereign funds may find it hard to source the right investments if they are new to the asset class, as many pension funds look towards infrastructure projects (particularly electricity generation and transmission) that meet ESG objectives, the report noted.

Central bank reserve portfolio's average allocation to gold inched up from 4.2% in 2019 to 4.8% to March end.

The study found nearly half (48%) of the central banks that increased their exposure to gold did so with the view to replacing negative-yielding debt.

"This was seen as the most important reason for moving into gold, more so than commonly-understood reasons such as diversification, return and its role as an inflation hedge. While central banks often approach gold with a pre-existing allocation, the starting position for sovereigns is rarely the same. For many sovereigns gold is seen as a powerful inflation and tail hedge, with positive correlations in risk-on scenarios but barely correlated/negatively during a risk-off scenario," the report said.

Nearly 80% of the central banks increasing gold allocations are doing so via USD assets, significantly more than those in EUR and GBP.

"This highlights a major problem faced by central banks. How can they diversify away from USD without sacrificing liquidity and convertibility. This trend was particularly prominent among emerging market banks, where almost 90% were drawing on USD allocations to boost gold reserves."

In terms of the financial instruments used for gold exposure: 40% of sovereign investors are using gold futures, 40% are using gold-backed ETFs while some are still using physical gold.

"Last year's study found gold to be growing in popularity, but COVID-19 has revealed it as an asset class now staking a claim to a new role within sovereign portfolios. We also found that physical gold doesn't answer all liquidity needs, prompting both central banks and sovereigns to look closely at gold backed ETFs...and we think the development of these alternative modes of investment is likely to increase interest in gold in the coming years".