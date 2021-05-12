NEWS
Investment
Somers acquires 15% stake in Aura Group
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 MAY 2021   12:31PM

Bermuda-based listed financial services company Somers has taken a stake in Aura Group.

The strategic minority stake of 15% will allow Aura to collaborate with Somers parent company ICM and leverage a global network of 10 offices and investment specialists in utility and infrastructure, financial services, mining and resources, technology and fixed income.

Aura, headquartered in Singapore, is an alternative investment and wealth management platform.

Somers is managed by ICM Limited and is a holding company which invests in banking, asset financing and wealth management sectors.

ICM manages approximately $2.6 billion in funds directly and is responsible indirectly for over US $20 billion of assets in subsidiary investments.

"The deal is a milestone development for Aura Group as the firm continues to scale its operations in the Asia Pacific region. Both Somers and ICM's track record for value creation speaks for itself and we look forward to sharing deal flow and insights," Aura Group managing director Calvin Ng said.

"The partnership also gives Aura Group a stepping stone into European capital markets. South East Asia is the fastest growing region in the world and is receiving growing interest from international investors."

