Some Australians being taxed more on super than pay: SMC

New research by Super Members Council (SMC) found those on the lowest wealth rungs are not benefitting from super as those further up the ladder.

SMC said this was due to less paid work due to disability, health or caring responsibilities; higher costs for those who rent in retirement; some lower-income earners being excluded from super from insecure working arrangements or the income threshold; continued underpayment or non-payment of super; and inadequate tax concessions for low-income earners, including some who pay more tax on their super than on their take-home pay.

"This reinforces the ongoing need to update system settings for some groups and ensure the Age Pension and related financial supports deliver a genuine safety net," the SMC research said.

"The better-than-expected success of the super system and the wealth it is generating for large swathes of the Australian community is alleviating pressure on the Age Pension and will continue to do so.

"Australia is one of the few OECD countries whose spending on the Age Pension is expected to decrease as a proportion of GDP in decades to come. This financial boon provides real capacity for future Australian governments to better financially support those groups who need it most in retirement, such as single renters."

Despite more work needing to be done, the research also found that middle and low-income retirees in the middle wealth group have been the biggest beneficiaries of compulsory super, with an extra $11,388 to spend each year.

The SMC analysis also found without compulsory super, half a million more Australians would rely on the Age Pension, costing taxpayers $12 billion in 2026-27, rising to $14 billion in 2028-29.

Over the past two decades, super balances have more than tripled for middle wealth retiree households and more than doubled for the second-lowest wealth retiree households, SMC said.

However, the report highlighted that Australia's ageing population, rising mortgage debt in retirement, and complex system settings will place increasing pressure on the retirement income system.

Without reform, the gender and housing wealth gaps will widen, and the system's sustainability could be undermined, SMC said.

SMC chief executive Misha Schubert said the super system is doing what it was designed to do, but there is more work to do.

"Australia's super system is lifting the retirement incomes for millions of everyday Australians, ensuring they have more money for the things they love and need," she said.

"Without super and with Australia's population ageing, the Age Pension would be under enormous strain, leaving the Budget worse off and less money to spend on things like health, education, roads and rail.

"Super is one of Australia's great social and economic success stories. It's time to build on that success and ensure it works even better for those who need it most."