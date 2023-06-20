Newspaper icon
SMSFs brace for more reforms: Expert

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 20 JUN 2023   12:46PM

As June 30 approaches, self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) must brace themselves for more regulatory reforms that could impact their hard-earned savings, according to a superannuation expert.

HLB Mann Judd superannuation partner Mitchell Markwick pointed to recent changes proposed by the government that trustees must be mindful of.

The introduction of a new cap which could see earnings on super balances above $3 million taxed at an additional 15% to a total concessional rate of 30%, rather than 15%, has raised the ire of many, he said.

"While some argue the intention is to try to start limiting the size of super balances in order to raise tax revenue, this particular proposal in its current form has a number of fundamental flaws - specifically, the taxation of the movement in the market value (or the unrealised gain) of an asset.

"Once that asset is sold, people will still be required to pay capital gains tax on the sale once actually sold, therefore triggering a double taxation arrangement, thereby warranting further consultation," he said.

New statistics from the Australian Taxation Office found that on average SMSFs earned $27,266 in income in the 2020-21 financial year.

Investment Trends' SMSF Adviser Report found that new policy proposals, including indexation of the transfer balance cap and the $3 million cap present a variety of engagement opportunities for financial advisers.

On average, SMSF advisers estimate the indexation of the transfer balance cap may affect one in three clients, and that the $3 million cap is likely to impact 32% of clients.

When it comes to conversations around these changes, 24% of SMSF members are actively initiating discussions with their adviser about the proposed tax increase on super balances over $3 million.

Markwick urged trustees and members, in the lead up to June 30, to educate themselves and plan accordingly.

"They should be making the most of current superannuation rules, including those pertaining to contribution caps and indexation of caps, transfer balance and total super balance caps," he said.

Despite the constant change within the SMSF sector, Markwick said members and trustees should adhere to the current rules - and not those yet to be regulated or legislated.

"While there is always likely to be draft legislation proposed for future financial years, members need to focus and ensure they are administrating a fund based on the current rules," he said.

Read more: Australian Taxation OfficeHLB Mann JuddMitchell Markwick
