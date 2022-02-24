SMSFA welcomes ATO adjustments

The SMSF Association has welcomed adjustments made by the Australian Tax Office (ATO) to align its SMSF performance calculations more closely with the methodology used for APRA-regulated funds.

In its 2019-20 SMSF statistical overview report, the ATO it advised that, in line with recent recommendations from the University of Adelaide, the fund's asset value at the beginning of the period is now being used.

Furthermore, the calculation is now based on contributions gross of tax, whereas previously, it was net of contributions tax.

Both changes are designed to reduce the gap between the respective calculation methodologies used by the ATO and APRA.

"All else being equal, it has been widely acknowledged that the ATO's calculation methodology used to calculate median investment returns for the SMSF sector underestimates the true performance of SMSFs relative to the APRA sector," SMSF Association chief executive John Maroney said.

He added that it is an important step in ensuring an even playing field for all in the super sector.

However, he added that it must be noted that the research estimated these changes, for the period of the review, would have only accounted for between 25% and 50% of the performance gap.

"Given the way the data is collated and the different data inputs (the ATO uses information from SMSF annual returns while APRA uses information from fund financial statements), the ATO's adjusted median return calculations are still likely to generate materially lower performance estimates relative to APRA-regulated funds (all else being equal)," Maroney said.

"For this reason, while it may be appropriate to use the ATO's 'median' investment return figures to compare the performance of the SMSF sector relative to other years, they should not be used to compare the performance of the SMSF sector with other superannuation sectors."