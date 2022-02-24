NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

SMSF

SMSFA welcomes ATO adjustments

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 24 FEB 2022   12:37PM

The SMSF Association has welcomed adjustments made by the Australian Tax Office (ATO) to align its SMSF performance calculations more closely with the methodology used for APRA-regulated funds.

In its 2019-20 SMSF statistical overview report, the ATO it advised that, in line with recent recommendations from the University of Adelaide, the fund's asset value at the beginning of the period is now being used.

Furthermore, the calculation is now based on contributions gross of tax, whereas previously, it was net of contributions tax.

Both changes are designed to reduce the gap between the respective calculation methodologies used by the ATO and APRA.

"All else being equal, it has been widely acknowledged that the ATO's calculation methodology used to calculate median investment returns for the SMSF sector underestimates the true performance of SMSFs relative to the APRA sector," SMSF Association chief executive John Maroney said.

He added that it is an important step in ensuring an even playing field for all in the super sector.

However, he added that it must be noted that the research estimated these changes, for the period of the review, would have only accounted for between 25% and 50% of the performance gap.

"Given the way the data is collated and the different data inputs (the ATO uses information from SMSF annual returns while APRA uses information from fund financial statements), the ATO's adjusted median return calculations are still likely to generate materially lower performance estimates relative to APRA-regulated funds (all else being equal)," Maroney said.

"For this reason, while it may be appropriate to use the ATO's 'median' investment return figures to compare the performance of the SMSF sector relative to other years, they should not be used to compare the performance of the SMSF sector with other superannuation sectors."

Read more: ATOAPRASMSF AssociationAustralian Tax OfficeJohn MaroneyUniversity of Adelaide
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ATO underestimates SMSF performance: Report
APRA takes next step on super data
Economics Committee to examine rainy day funds
APRA to continue scrutiny of trustees
Members lean on super for financial hardships
The future is bright for BT: Rady
Inquiry criticises gaps in CSLR
SMSF Association appoints chair
JANA hires legal expert from industry fund
YFYS could dampen ESG adoption: Research

Editor's Choice

AIA sells super, investments business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   10:58AM
AIA is offloading its $8 billion superannuation and investments business to Resolution Life.

Family offices embrace crypto: BNY Mellon

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:32PM
BNY Mellon's inaugural Global Family Office Survey shows 77% of family offices are engaging with cryptocurrencies while those already invested plan to up their exposures.

Former Hostplus investors tapped for VC fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:26PM
Having just launched their own shop in January, two former members of the industry fund's private equity team have been mandated to run the newly created Victorian Startup Capital Fund (VSCF).

IOOF reveals first results as Insignia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:16PM
IOOF, now known as Insignia Financial, has delivered a firm first half result.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

APR
4

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Camilla Love

MANAGING DIRECTOR
EINVEST AUSTRALIA
After spending an illustrious career at Perennial Partners, Camilla Love was tasked with her toughest gig yet - founding its subsidiary, eInvest. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.