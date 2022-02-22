SMSF sector grows 11%: ATO stats

The latest annual figures from the ATO show the SMSF sector bounced back from the horrors of COVID-19 to add $80 billion in the year to 30 June 2021.

Releasing data today, the ATO said total assets in SMSFs hit $822 billion at 30 June 2021. This is held across 598,000 SMSFs on behalf of over 1.114 million members.

It includes an 11% increase in the year to 30 June 2021; a welcome sight following the beating investments copped during pandemic-induced volatility.

Releasing the annual statistics for the 2019/20 financial year, the ATO said 61% of SMSFs reported making zero or negative return on assets, largely due to the impact of COVID-19. Only 16% recorded a return on assets of more than 5% in the year, while the average came in at 0.7% and the median was -1.6%.

The average SMSF balance for 2019/20 came in at $1.3 million, same as the previous year and up over 20% over five years.

Just 1% of SMSFs report having a balance over $5 million, while 6% have over $1.6 million. Meanwhile, 43% of all SMSFs have between $200,000 and $1 million in assets and the number of SMSFs with less than $200,000 in assets fell by 7% to 33% in the five years to June 2020.

These balances are typically held in listed shares (26%), cash and term deposits (21%), unlisted trusts (12%), non-residential real property (10%) and limited recourse borrowing arrangements (7%).

The sector saw 25,000 establishments and 15,900 wind-ups in 2019/20. Of those that were wound up, 39% reported having less than $200,000 in assets. Meanwhile, in the five years to 2019/20, the average assets per fund in the year of establishment grew by 5% to $391,000.

In terms of demographics, the median age of those who established an SMSF in the 2019/20 financial year was 46. The overall median age of SMSF members is 61, the ATO noted.

Further, about 47% of SMSF members are female and 53% are male. The average member balance for women increased by 23% over the five years to 2019/20 to $644,000, and that of males grew by 19% in the same period to $768,000.

Meanwhile, though average contributions for both men (5%) and women (6%) grew between 2018/19 and 2019/20, over the five years to June 2020 they actually dropped by about 44%, the stats show.

Interestingly, dropping at the same time was the number of SMSF members who also have an account with a non-SMSF super fund. The latest stats show 33% maintained another super account in 2019/20, down from 38% year on year.

Finally, the average taxable income of all SMSF members was $116,000, while the median was $65,000.

For its analysis, the ATO primarily considered 2019/20 SMSF annual returns in addition to 2020/21 information from registrations, wind-ups and auditor contravention reports.