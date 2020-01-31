NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
SMSF
SMSF data misleading: BGL
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 31 JAN 2020   11:53AM

SMSF administrator BGL Corporate Solutions has called out ASIC over a "misleading" fact sheet it published and distributed to SMSF trustees last year.

It comes after SMSF Association chief John Maroney slammed the regulator over the data used in the same fact sheet last week.

BGL managing director Ron Lesh said the way the data was presented was misrepresentative of the industry and its norms.

"We are not disputing the data itself, we just think the way the data had been presented is misleading," he said.

He argued that the figures used by ASIC to describe the costs of running a SMSF portfolio only applied to a select few.

"Our analysis has ascertained that ASIC's calculation of the average cost of running an SMSF includes Australian and overseas interest, insurance premiums, forestry managed scheme expenses, investment expenses and something called 'other amounts' - these expenses only apply to a very small number of SMSFs," Lesh said.

"These amounts contribute to 91.3% of the SMSF costs. The average administration cost, after the removal of all these items, becomes $1205 - just 8.7% of the ASIC amount.

"Even if investment expenses are included, the average amount becomes $3348. This is a far cry from ASIC's headline amount of $13,886," he said.

BGL has completed its own analysis of SMSF administration costs.

"BGL has also done an extensive analysis of the 190,000 + funds on the Simple Fund 360 platform. We have done this calculation exactly the same way ASIC did their calculations," Lesh said.

"Our calculation shows an average cost of $5720 (compared to ASIC's $13,886) and when you take the median cost rather than an average cost of running and SMSF it is $ 3718."

Despite the firm's cost revelations, BGL said it had no issue with ASIC and the ATO releasing the data.

"BGL has no problem with ASIC and the ATO releasing data, but we think that data needs to be properly explained and needs to represent the real costs in the industry," Lesh said.

"It would appear whoever wrote the ASIC flyer has an anti-SMSF agenda and created the flyer to be misleading - and for new SMSF Trustees - just simply scary."

Lesh finished with a subtle jab at the corporate regulator.

"I always thought it was the job of the regulators to provide facts not opinions or to follow agendas," he added.

Lesh also took aim at the ATO.

"We dodged a bullet this year as the CPI did not reach the level where the $1.6m pension cap was indexed" he said.

"The inability of the ATO to provide automated (API) access to pension balances looms as a huge problem for the industry.

"If the current method of indexation remains law and the ATO cannot provide automated access to pension data, it is going to make it very difficult for SMSF administrators to have confidence around account balances," Lesh argued.

Read more: SMSFASICATOBGL Corporate SolutionsRon LeshJohn MaroneySMSF Association
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
SMSFA chief slams regulators, FASEA
ASIC confirms SMSF negative returns
ASIC increases levy costs
ASIC claims to support robo-advice
ASIC bans former Godfrey Pembroke adviser
ASIC bans former Charter, NAB adviser
Government ignored ASIC over LIC carve-out
Regulators should face consequences for non-compliance: FSC
SMSFA slams limited licensing
Fraudulent adviser cops ban, jail time
Editor's Choice
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something YoS8yTaw