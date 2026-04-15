SMC calls for guaranteed super for domestic workers

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SMC calls for guaranteed super for domestic workersBY ELIZA BAVIN | WEDNESDAY, 15 APR 2026 11:36AM
Super Members Council has called on the government to scrap laws which deny domestic workers in private homes guaranteed superannuation.
Read more: Super Members Council, Misha Schubert, Senate Economics Legislation Committee
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David Sharpe
CHAIRMAN
FINANCIAL ADVICE ASSOCIATION AUSTRALIA
FINANCIAL ADVICE ASSOCIATION AUSTRALIA
A family man, business owner, cricket fanatic and financial adviser, David Sharpe has many facets. One of his biggest legacies, as he steps down as chair of the Financial Advice Association Australia, is leaving the profession stronger than he found it.