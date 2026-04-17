Smart beta ETF inflows on track to hit $10bn

The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Smart beta ETF inflows on track to hit $10bnBY ELIZA BAVIN | FRIDAY, 17 APR 2026 12:39PM
Betashares tells Financial Standard smart beta ETFs have been scaling rapidly, driven by increased investor demand.
Read more: Betashares, Financial Standard, Tom Wickenden
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Vale Mark Johnson|
Mark Johnson, a founding leader of Macquarie Group, has passed away.
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Australia's inflation rose to 4.3% in the 12 months to September, according to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).
Cbus creates new role for legal operations|
Cbus has welcomed a legal specialist to join the fund in a newly created role of group head of legal operations and strategy, bringing relevant experience from regulators ASIC and APRA.
Dexus to pay $30m in legal bills for leaked airport data case|
The Supreme Court of NSW has ordered Dexus to cover close to $30 million in legal costs incurred by Melbourne Airport owner Australia Pacific Airports Corporation (APAC) and its shareholders, after the property giant lost a court fight over claims it improperly shared confidential data while trying ...
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David Sharpe
CHAIRMAN
FINANCIAL ADVICE ASSOCIATION AUSTRALIA
FINANCIAL ADVICE ASSOCIATION AUSTRALIA
A family man, business owner, cricket fanatic and financial adviser, David Sharpe has many facets. One of his biggest legacies, as he steps down as chair of the Financial Advice Association Australia, is leaving the profession stronger than he found it.