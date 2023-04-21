Slash proposed tax rate for high super balances: FAAA

To avoid disincentivising Australians saving more for retirement, the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) urges the federal government to decrease the proposed 30% tax rate for superannuation balances that exceed $3 million.

This is in response to the Better targeted superannuation concessions consultation that recently opened.

FAAA chief executive Sarah Abood urged that the tax rate should be materially lower than the proposed 30%.

"[The] impact of the proposed increase in the tax rate will be substantially more due to a number of factors including the taxing of unrealised gains, the lack of access to the one third Capital Gains Tax discount that applies to super funds and the lack of access to the benefit of franking credits that would otherwise be available to super funds," she said.

As for the $3 million threshold, the FAAA wants this to increase in line with wage increases.

Abood is also concerned about another layer of complexity that will come with the proposed changes.

"The proposal will introduce a new separate set of laws to the system with a new complex formula for calculating an individual's earnings that will be subject to the additional tax rate and tax liability. The FAAA says that consideration should be given to aligning the new measure to existing superannuation and taxation laws as much as possible," she said.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers floated the changes in late February to bring the headline tax rate to 30% from 15% for superannuation balances greater than $3 million. Earnings relating to assets below the $3 million threshold will continue to be taxed at 15% or 0% if held in a retirement pension account.

In Chalmers' proposed formula, Abood pointed to issues with unrealised gains.

The proposed formula, which includes unrealised gains in the year's earnings, would result in Australians being required to keep their money invested in what might be a higher tax environment than is optimal, she said, adding that they may also lose the many benefits of deferred consumption that the superannuation system encourages.

"Priority should be given to identifying solutions to these issues, in order to improve the short and long-term certainty for consumers regarding proposed changes to the superannuation tax concessions," Abood said.