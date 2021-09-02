Should super funds consider crypto assets?

Superannuation funds that dismiss crypto assets are at risk of underperforming, the AIST ASI Conference has heard.

This is according to Genesis Block managing director Chloe White, who spoke at an Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees 2021 Conference panel at the event.

White said super funds should think about crypto or blockchain-based digital assets as an emerging asset class and if they should be providing exposure to such assets to members.

She warned those that shun crypto assets of the "very real risks" they face.

"It's akin to asking in 1995 whether the internet should be adopted. It is something that seems very obvious in hindsight," she said.

However, White concedes that how super funds weigh something like crypto assets, which is at the forefront of innovation, can be quite difficult.

"If you're a super fund and looking at how you will be positioned 10 years into the future, it is very possible that your fund is going to underperform the market if you are the [only one] that is not providing any exposure or doesn't have any exposure to this innovation at this stage of growth," she said.

White is seeing numerous companies in Australia specialising in establishing clients interested in crypto assets - this includes superannuation clients that are testing the waters.

These companies will guide clients on how to get set up; use an app to manage investments; apply to a digital-asset exchange in Australia and link superannuation accounts to that exchange.

"There are also companies being set up that provide products designed for institutions and retail investors. That potentially creates some competition or gives us a sense of the types of business models that we think could grow," she said.

ASIC Innovation Hub senior adviser and lawyer Jonathan Hatch, who also spoke at the event, looked at the asset class from an economist's lens.

The industrial economy - where the economic infrastructure for contracting, money and identity management and other aspects of administration were largely provided by either governments or large companies - is now moving natively through software, he said.

"That's this transition from an industrial economy to a digital economy. Blockchain cryptocurrencies are these next generation digital economic infrastructure," he explained.

It's not that the assets do not come with a speculative nature and hype, but there are also some serious investments being made.

"This new technology [that's only about] a decade old is the next generation digital infrastructure for a global economy, upon which we can run financial systems, payment systems, identity managements systems contracting systems and so on," he said.

