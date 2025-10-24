Shield, First Guardian fallout calls for tougher scrutiny on research houses, licensee governance

The fall of the Shield Master Fund and First Guardian Master Fund calls for tougher scrutiny of research houses and licensees to strengthen their governance framework, according to experts, who warn that an entrenched system requires an urgent shakeup.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Akambo managing director Joe Akiki has warned that financial advice firms without a sound governance framework will be prone to the rapidly changing environment, as platform providers and regulators are now preparing to raise the bar on this front.

He said advice firms need to review their governance frameworks to weather the changes ahead proactively, as he warns the developments following the collapsed schemes are a "wake-up" call for them to do so urgently.

"Platforms are now tightening their lens on all managers, and that's exposing many of them don't actually have the frameworks that meet the standards of robustness, governance and transparency that are required to run clients' money responsibly," he said.

"When responsibility is spread across multiple parties within a governance framework, and that was what has happened [with First Guardian and Shield], regulators have said that the platforms, trustees and advisers are all responsible, but when you say everyone is responsible, ultimately, no one is really accountable.

"But as always, the risk is that platforms, as a direct result of what's happened, potentially start to overreach and push the pendulum too far the other way, and that can have detrimental consequences on its own to clients, advice firms and managers."

To mitigate the risks, Akiki said advice firms have two options moving forward: partnering with organisations that can support strengthening these frameworks, or doing it themselves. The latter could be "unrealistic" given the capital intensity of conducting auditing and review processes.

"If you're a relatively small advice business, how are you ever going to be able to replicate the expertise and the experience of an investment business with a chief investment officer, 20 investment managers specialising in all sectors of the market?" he questioned.

"I think as part of a good governance assessment, advice firms need to think about what their value proposition to their clients is; it's being able to deliver good strategic advice, coupled with a strong governance infrastructure around how the money is managed.

"Fortunately, advisers don't have to do that on their own."

He highlighted that the most successful firms in Australia are those with the best governance and the most loyal customers, while pursuing growth through strategic partnerships.

"The firms that have good governance and structures are those that leverage the expertise of others; they focus on being great advice firms, and they understand and appreciate that the infrastructure, capability and expertise that are required to run money can't be insourced to the same adviser who's running 150 clients," he stressed.

However, with exposure to the US and overseas, Akiki identified that Australian advisers perceive doing everything themselves as a competitive advantage, which is not efficient, as he explains that he has seen a few going as far as taking the role of investment manager themselves.

"In Australia, many firms still take a really insular view, so they believe that their competitive advantage comes from going at it alone," he said.

"When you look at the US, collaboration and partnership are what drive so many of these businesses and their success. However, domestically, we seem to have this view that competitive advantage is only sought from trying to do everything ourselves."

Looking ahead, he believes the engagement among platforms, regulators and trustees on this issue will "professionalise" the industry, benefiting consumers as well.

"I think it will deliver a fantastic outcome, because rather than an adviser feeling like they need to be an expert in everything, they'll focus on where their value is, and that'll allow better security, stability and governance, broadly for how a client's portfolio is managed," Akiki added.

Meanwhile, FundMonitors.com chief executive Chris Gosselin said the role of research houses in the process must also be questioned in relation to the fallen schemes, arguing that "no rating" should have been issued.

"The research process is potentially highly conflicted, as the fund manager pays the research house for the report. In reality, the fund manager is not so much paying for a research report, they're paying for the rating, which is the first step in the distribution process", Gosselin said.

"This is because advisers, or more correctly their dealer group or licensee, insist on a fund having an acceptable research rating before they'll add it to their approved product list (APL), even though the rating itself is essentially only a rubber stamp, with the potential that report is not read fully, or properly evaluated."

Gosselin said many people believe the system is "flawed", but fund managers have no other options to obtain a research report for a fund.

Many are obliged to pay for multiple reports to ensure widespread coverage, potentially doubling the cost, he added.

"If fund managers want to raise serious money from the advisory market, they need a research report, and more importantly, a positive rating, as a starting point to getting on APLs, and then onto platforms," Gosselin said

"A research report should be unbiased, but if the manager is paying the research house, there's the potential for massive conflicts of interest. That's not to say all research is flawed, or that conflicts aren't correctly managed in many cases, but Shield and First Guardian highlight the potential issues."

To resolve the current system, Gosselin said a research house should hold an AFSL and improve the transparency and accuracy of fund research, adding that the payment system needs to be changed as well.

"At the moment, there is very little regulatory oversight to ensure the accuracy and independence of fund research," he argued.

"A research house should have an AFSL issued by ASIC, but to date there is a relatively light touch approach from ASIC to ensure the accuracy and independence of their reports, partly because it is generally only distributed to advisers who are AFSL holders, and technically because it doesn't contain advice. The research house is therefore not sufficiently held to account.

"Rather than the fund manager paying for the research, the platform or end user should pay. A beneficiary pays approach would remove the conflict inherent in the system."

However, Gosselin isn't hopeful the change will occur soon.

"The system is too entrenched and even though over the years there have been regular occurrences of unscrupulous or dishonest fund managers defrauding investors armed with glowing or positive research reports, Shield and First Guardian are merely the latest iteration. Unless the system is changed it is unlikely they'll be the last," he continued.

"Research should provide due diligence on the fund and the manager, analysis of the fund's strategy, processes and compliance, relationships to and with third parties, and conflicts within the management company, to provide advisers and investors with a clear understanding of the product, so they can make an informed and educated investment decision.

"Research should also include an examination and evaluation of both recent and past performance and risk analytics compared with peers and the market.

"Our analysis across the industry shows there can be a significant disconnect between a positive research report and rating - often issued and then re-issued over multiple years - and the relative performance and risk analysis of the underlying fund over the same time."