SG Hiscock, Morgan Stanley launch global equity funds

Boutique fund manager SG Hiscock has partnered with Morgan Stanley to exclusively distribute their global equity funds in Australia.

The SGH Partnership Program has been launched with the Morgan Stanley Global Quality fund (hedged and unhedged) and the Morgan Stanley Global Sustain fund (hedged and unhedged).

The Global Quality fund aims to invest in high quality companies that have the ability to consistently compound shareholder returns over time, and the Global Sustain fund aims to emphasise the low carbon footprint, and excludes tobacco, gaming, adult entertainment, weapons, bulk commodities, fossil fuels, and gas/electrical utilities from the portfolio.

SGH managing director Stephen Hiscock said: "We are particularly pleased to launch the SGH Partnership Program with Morgan Stanley, acting as their sole partner in Australia to distribute two of their global equity funds to the non-institutional market."

"Morgan Stanley is one of the world's largest and most respected fund managers, and both funds have a strong track record of delivering resilient, above-market returns to investors."

Morgan Stanley Investment Management Australia managing director Daniel Vanden Boom said SGH has strong existing relationships among dealer groups and independent financial advisers which the Partnership Program aims to build upon.

"Our firm manages in excess of $10 billion for Australian institutional investors, across investment strategies in global equities, emerging markets equities, global fixed interest, global REITs, unlisted property and unlisted infrastructure," Vanden Boom said.

"This includes an established client base in our Global Quality and Global Sustain strategies which we've been eager to offer to retail investors for some time. Partnering with SGH means we can benefit from the longstanding experience of their business development team and their relationships with advisers."

The two funds aim to offer retail investors access to high-quality global equity strategies that have a track record of meeting investment needs such as capital growth, earnings visibility and reduced downside participation.

Vanden Boom said inherent to the investment approach is the belief that considering ESG factors is essential to compounding performance returns.

"The result is a high-conviction global equity portfolio that is strong on engagement, low on carbon and built on quality," he said.

"These considerations are increasingly valued by investors, particularly in Australia."

Equity Trustees Limited has been appointed Responsible Entity (RE) of the two Partnership Program funds.

Equity Trustees' head of global fund services and executive general manager corporate trust services Harvey Kalman said the business is proud to be continuing its longstanding partnership with SGH, and now with Morgan Stanley.

"SGH was one of our foundation clients when we were established 20 years ago," Kalman said.

"Enabling access to these funds provides the Australian public with access to a quality global manager via the distribution expertise of SGH, and we're pleased to be appointed as RE as a result of this new partnership."