SG amnesty bill finally passes

The government's superannuation guarantee amnesty bill was waved through the Senate yesterday, almost two full years after it was first introduced to the parliament.

The Treasury Laws Amendment (Recovering Unpaid Superannuation) Bill 2019 yesterday survived a late amendment squabble between the government and the Labor opposition to finally make its way through the parliament.

The bill incentivises employers with a history of superannuation underpayment to "come forward and do the right thing by their employees" by paying any unpaid super in full, without being subject to the normal range of penalties for super underpayment.

The amnesty will expire six months after the day the bill receives Royal Assent, with assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Senator Jane Hume confident more millions in unpaid super will be paid to workers as a result.

"This policy is all about reuniting hardworking Australians with their super," Hume said.

"We anticipate at least $160 million of super will be paid to Australian workers who would otherwise miss out. Since the one-off amnesty was originally announced back in 2018, over 7,000 employers have already come forward to voluntarily disclose historical unpaid super.

"We estimate an additional 7,000 employers will come forward in the next six months before the amnesty ends."

Employers found to be underpaying their worker's superannuation will be subject to a minimum penalty of 100% of the SG shortfall they owe - and up to 200% in serious cases - if they fail to get their house in order before the amnesty period ends.

The bill's passage through the Senate was not secured without a brawl, with the government and opposition locked in tense discussion over a last-minute amendment as the third reading of the bill approached. Labor Senator Jenny McAllister moved an amendment which would enshrine the right to superannuation within the National Employment Standards.

Senator Hume said the government would consider Labor's amendments over the next six months, but refused to keep the opposition briefed on their progress. McAllister said the government's approach didn't seem "like a very good-faith approach to unscrambling a problem".

"We've got billions of dollars in superannuation not being paid to ordinary workers. We've put a constructive proposal on the table. I think making a discussion with the opposition about that proposal hostage to some procedural demand that you have today is petty and rather unfortunate," McAllister said.

"I've asked you to consider it or to reconsider your position. You've refused to do so, and there's probably no point in discussing it much further."

The bill passed after Labor's amendment was voted down with the assistance of the crossbench, giving Senator Hume the last word.

"I should have put on the record the reason the government opposes this amendment, which is that, while it acknowledges that super theft is a disgrace, the government has worked tirelessly to ensure the integrity of the superannuation guarantee," Hume said.

The Liberal Senator and former AustralianSuper employee noted that neither of the two committee's the bill was sent to raised the issue, leading the government to believe Labor's amendment was nothing more than a "bad faith attempt to scuttle a very good bill".

"It would have been a legislative and regulatory quagmire. Furthermore, the Fair Work Act does not have 100% coverage of Australian employees, with state and local government employees not covered, along with some private sector employees," Hume said.

"We felt this policy on the run was policy underdone."