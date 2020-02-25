NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Sponsored by
SG amnesty bill finally passes
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 25 FEB 2020   11:32AM

The government's superannuation guarantee amnesty bill was waved through the Senate yesterday, almost two full years after it was first introduced to the parliament.

The Treasury Laws Amendment (Recovering Unpaid Superannuation) Bill 2019 yesterday survived a late amendment squabble between the government and the Labor opposition to finally make its way through the parliament.

The bill incentivises employers with a history of superannuation underpayment to "come forward and do the right thing by their employees" by paying any unpaid super in full, without being subject to the normal range of penalties for super underpayment.

The amnesty will expire six months after the day the bill receives Royal Assent, with assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Senator Jane Hume confident more millions in unpaid super will be paid to workers as a result.

"This policy is all about reuniting hardworking Australians with their super," Hume said.

"We anticipate at least $160 million of super will be paid to Australian workers who would otherwise miss out. Since the one-off amnesty was originally announced back in 2018, over 7,000 employers have already come forward to voluntarily disclose historical unpaid super.

"We estimate an additional 7,000 employers will come forward in the next six months before the amnesty ends."

Employers found to be underpaying their worker's superannuation will be subject to a minimum penalty of 100% of the SG shortfall they owe - and up to 200% in serious cases - if they fail to get their house in order before the amnesty period ends.

The bill's passage through the Senate was not secured without a brawl, with the government and opposition locked in tense discussion over a last-minute amendment as the third reading of the bill approached. Labor Senator Jenny McAllister moved an amendment which would enshrine the right to superannuation within the National Employment Standards.

Senator Hume said the government would consider Labor's amendments over the next six months, but refused to keep the opposition briefed on their progress. McAllister said the government's approach didn't seem "like a very good-faith approach to unscrambling a problem".

"We've got billions of dollars in superannuation not being paid to ordinary workers. We've put a constructive proposal on the table. I think making a discussion with the opposition about that proposal hostage to some procedural demand that you have today is petty and rather unfortunate," McAllister said.

"I've asked you to consider it or to reconsider your position. You've refused to do so, and there's probably no point in discussing it much further."

The bill passed after Labor's amendment was voted down with the assistance of the crossbench, giving Senator Hume the last word.

"I should have put on the record the reason the government opposes this amendment, which is that, while it acknowledges that super theft is a disgrace, the government has worked tirelessly to ensure the integrity of the superannuation guarantee," Hume said.

The Liberal Senator and former AustralianSuper employee noted that neither of the two committee's the bill was sent to raised the issue, leading the government to believe Labor's amendment was nothing more than a "bad faith attempt to scuttle a very good bill".

"It would have been a legislative and regulatory quagmire. Furthermore, the Fair Work Act does not have 100% coverage of Australian employees, with state and local government employees not covered, along with some private sector employees," Hume said.

"We felt this policy on the run was policy underdone."

Read more: SuperSuperannuationLaborSGJenny McAllisterSenator Jane HumeAustralianSuperFair Work ActLiberalNational Employment Standards
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Labor stands by super
Industry split over super fee hike
Industry super steps up SG campaign as RBA weighs in
Retirement income review must focus on women: KPMG
AustralianSuper, QIC back investment manager
AustralianSuper SG modelling paints dismal picture
Frontier Advisors welcomes AustralianSuper director
AustralianSuper adds to board
Retail funds outperform, but industry funds dominate
Fund managers driven to alternatives: Report
Editor's Choice
SMSF property adviser pleads guilty
ELIZA BAVIN
The director of a 'one-stop-shop' for SMSFs has pleaded guilty to 17 counts of aggravated deception and one count of dishonest dealings with documents.
Carbon footpath important, not footprint: AXA
ALLY SELBY
The multi-asset manager has warned of the effects of climate change on investor's portfolios, urging them to assess a company's "carbon footpath" over eliminating polluters altogether.
Qualitas launches build-to-rent fund
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Qualitas has launched a new build-to-rent fund, backed by the CEFC, with an environmentally friendly bent.
Stability needed: Maroney
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
SMSF Association chief executive John Maroney gave a final address to the association's annual conference, calling for stability and engagement amid industry change.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something YpQhdhLe