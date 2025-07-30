Sequoia resumes trading after ASX query

Sequoia Financial Group has resumed trading after it responded to ASX queries over recent movement in the price and trading volumes of the stock. This comes as it also announced the departure of a board director.

Sequoia entered a trading halt on July 29 and resumed trading this morning after responding the ASX's queries.

The trading halt came as the group also advised Charles Sweeney resigned as a non-executive director, effective July 29.

Sequoia said Sweeney decided to step down from the board as it "has become increasingly difficult for him to balance his other commitments with his non-executive role at SEQ."

Sweeney had sat on the board for six years. Sequoia thanked him for his "tireless and valuable" work.

"Charles has always been an engaged and supportive member of the board and he is fondly remembered for stepping into the chair's role on an interim basis during a difficult period for our business prior to the appointment of Mike Ryan in 2024," Sequoia chief executive Garry Crole said.

While still in a trading halt, the group responded to a query filed by the ASX in relation to trading volumes.

In the past five days, Sequoia's share price had dropped more than 21% with trading volumes almost double the five-day average.

In response to the ASX query, Sequoia said it was not aware of any information that could explain the recent trading in its securities and said it has no material undisclosed information.

However, the group said it was aware of an article published in The Australian on July 25, alleging Shield Master Fund investors unknowingly played a role in ensuring Sequoia's $40.5 million sale of Morrison Securities.

It was reported that investors were put into the Shield Master Fund by advisers linked to Sequoia through its subsidiary, InterPrac.

It alleges the responsible entity for Shield gave $15 million to New Quantum, as a loan, three months after New Quantum agreed to buy 80% of Morrison Securities.

"The company notes that The Australian's story says it is not suggesting InterPrac or Sequoia knew the source of New Quantum's funds at the time," Sequoia said in response to the ASX query.

"The company is cooperating with ASIC which is investigating the failure of the Shield Master Fund and First Guardian Master Fund and their responsible entities."

ASIC is investigating InterPrac as part of its ongoing investigations into the Shield and First Guardian funds as Venture Egg Financial Services and its principal Ferras Merhi were authorised representatives of InterPrac.

ASIC said certain authorised representatives of Venture Egg provided personal financial product advice to consumers who invested in the Shield Master Fund and the First Guardian Master Fund.