Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Sequoia resumes trading after ASX query

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 JUL 2025   12:25PM

Sequoia Financial Group has resumed trading after it responded to ASX queries over recent movement in the price and trading volumes of the stock. This comes as it also announced the departure of a board director.

Sequoia entered a trading halt on July 29 and resumed trading this morning after responding the ASX's queries.

The trading halt came as the group also advised Charles Sweeney resigned as a non-executive director, effective July 29.

Sequoia said Sweeney decided to step down from the board as it "has become increasingly difficult for him to balance his other commitments with his non-executive role at SEQ."

Sweeney had sat on the board for six years. Sequoia thanked him for his "tireless and valuable" work.

"Charles has always been an engaged and supportive member of the board and he is fondly remembered for stepping into the chair's role on an interim basis during a difficult period for our business prior to the appointment of Mike Ryan in 2024," Sequoia chief executive Garry Crole said.

While still in a trading halt, the group responded to a query filed by the ASX in relation to trading volumes.

In the past five days, Sequoia's share price had dropped more than 21% with trading volumes almost double the five-day average.

In response to the ASX query, Sequoia said it was not aware of any information that could explain the recent trading in its securities and said it has no material undisclosed information.

However, the group said it was aware of an article published in The Australian on July 25, alleging Shield Master Fund investors unknowingly played a role in ensuring Sequoia's $40.5 million sale of Morrison Securities.

It was reported that investors were put into the Shield Master Fund by advisers linked to Sequoia through its subsidiary, InterPrac.

It alleges the responsible entity for Shield gave $15 million to New Quantum, as a loan, three months after New Quantum agreed to buy 80% of Morrison Securities.

"The company notes that The Australian's story says it is not suggesting InterPrac or Sequoia knew the source of New Quantum's funds at the time," Sequoia said in response to the ASX query.

"The company is cooperating with ASIC which is investigating the failure of the Shield Master Fund and First Guardian Master Fund and their responsible entities."

ASIC is investigating InterPrac as part of its ongoing investigations into the Shield and First Guardian funds as Venture Egg Financial Services and its principal Ferras Merhi were authorised representatives of InterPrac.

ASIC said certain authorised representatives of Venture Egg provided personal financial product advice to consumers who invested in the Shield Master Fund and the First Guardian Master Fund.

Read more: ASXShield Master FundInterPracASICNew QuantumSequoia Financial GroupFirst Guardian Master FundMorrison SecuritiesCharles SweeneyVenture Egg Financial ServicesFerras MerhiGarry CroleMike Ryan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

RBA powers deemed 'last resort' for critical financial infrastructure fallout
Two more Shield Master Fund advisers banned
ASIC targets advisers, platforms, research houses in super switching scams
ASX updates waiver disclosure rules
CC Capital drags feet on Insignia takeover bid
ETF market breaks through $280bn
ASIC bans advisers for dodgy Shield Master Fund advice
Elanor Investors courts suitors for possible takeover
Law firm eyes First Guardian, Shield class action
Investments, advice complaints jump 18%

Editor's Choice

Bennelong boutique shuts up shop

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Just two months on from shuttering its flagship fund, Touchstone Asset Management has closed its doors.

Former adviser charged over clients' near $1m loss

MATTHEW WAI
A permanently banned former financial adviser has been slapped with multiple charges for allegedly making dishonest representations to potential investors in relation to acquiring shares in his own doomed company.

RBA cut all but certain: Experts

ELIZA BAVIN
Annual CPI data shows inflation has continued to slow, coming it at 2.1%.

Sydney Alternative Investment Week to return in September

STAFF WRITER
Financial Standard is proud to be the official media partner of the 2025 Sydney Alternatives Investment Week, running September 22-26.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
31

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Mark Carlile

Mark Carlile

HEAD OF WHOLESALE - AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
J.P. Morgan Asset Management head of wholesale Australia and New Zealand Mark Carlile has always put respect for others front and centre, and it's carried him a long way. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media