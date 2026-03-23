Sequoia offloads InterPrac in $50k fire sale

AIA snags Acenda head of products MATTHEW WAI AIA Australia has welcomed a new head of partnerships, who joined from Acenda after leaving the firm in March.

Praemium chief exits amid leadership renewal RIDDHIMA TALWANI Praemium is reshuffling its top leadership to refresh its strategy, keeping the same goals but with "faster pace, better execution and increased focus on customers".

ASIC lifts stop orders against Remara RIDDHIMA TALWANI ASIC has lifted three interim stop orders against Remara Investment Management's private credit products, after it amended its target market determination (TMD).