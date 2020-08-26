NEWS
Executive Appointments
Senior trio exit AMP Capital
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 AUG 2020   12:06PM

AMP Capital has lost three senior executives from its equities division amid the fallout from the group's sexual harassment allegations.

Global chief investment officer of equities David Allen will leave AMP Capital after three and a half years in the role, managing a global team of 45. Based in London, Allen was responsible for US$20 billion of assets.

Genevieve Murray, the head of Australian equities since October 2017, will move to the Future Fund as its head of listed equities, reporting to deputy chief investment officer of public markets David George. Megan Ford has served in an acting capacity from March 2020.

Head of sustainable investments for equities Emily Woodland will leave after being promoted to the position early this year. She joined AMP Capital based in Hong Kong as co-head of the sustainable investment of equities from ADM Capital and UBS.

Woodland and Murray will remain at AMP Capital in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition for clients, the company said.

The trio joins a slew of executives exiting the embattled company this week. AMP Capital's chief Boe Pahari and its chair John Fraser tendered their resignations, along with the group's chair David Murray amid a flurry of sexual harassment allegations centered around Pahari.

AMP Capital not long ago overhauled its Australian equities unit in an effort to "modernise" this offering. At the time, Murray stepped in to lead the restructured team in Sydney, transitioning from Macquarie Bank where her tenure lasted more than 20 years.

In welcoming Murray, Future Fund's George said: "Genevieve has extensive experience spanning research, equities portfolio management and leadership roles. She is strongly positioned to lead our team and build on the strong foundations of our listed equities program while contributing to the investment program as a whole."

Read more: AMP CapitalFuture FundGenevieve MurrayBoe PahariDavid AllenDavid GeorgeEmily WoodlandJohn FraserMacquarie BankMegan Ford
