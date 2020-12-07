SelfWealth launches US trading

Trading platform SelfWealth has launched its first US trading product.

The US trading ability will be integrated into the existing ASX trading platform so that Australian investors can access US equities through the same platform as ASX listed companies.

All of SelfWealth's 65,000+ Australian investors can pre-register for a US trading account, they will then be able to trade US stocks from 14 December 2020.

The launch will be followed by a new SelfWealth Android and Apple app, with an exact date for the app launch yet to be announced.

"For years, SelfWealth has been growing strongly off the back of disillusioned investors that have been overpaying to invest. Now, they can invest in the US and the ASX in one convenient place at a reasonable price," SelfWealth managing director Rob Edgley said.

"There's now no need for multiple trading accounts and apps to access some of the most popular stock markets, and SelfWealth members will have a US cash account to help them avoid per-trade foreign exchange fees."

SelfWealth said that 6% of all Australia investors are now using its platform and it is the equal second-largest non-bank online trading platform in Australia, according to Investment Trends.

SelfWealth's US trading capability is provided through a long-term partnership with a global financial organisation, PhillipCapital.

In Australia, Phillip Capital Limited specialises in wholesale stockbroking services to financial services licensees.