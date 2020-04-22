NEWS
Coronavirus News
Seek financial advice: Hume
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 APR 2020   12:11PM

With the government now expecting close to two million Australians to apply for early access to super, assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Jane Hume has urged those who are  confused to seek financial advice.

In an interview with Sky News, Hume said the government now expects up to 1.7 million Australians to apply to access up to $20,000 of their super early.

Asked whether people should consider accessing super as a last resort, Hume suggested some of the numbers about what $10,000 could amount to in retirement are overblown.

"There are some pretty wild numbers floating around about what taking $10,000 today means for you," Hume said.

"We would suggest that people either talk to a trusted financial adviser if they're confused or a registered tax agent or there's also a very handy calculator on [the Money Smart -] ASIC's Money Smart website that will tell you exactly what taking out money from superannuation means for you."

The suggestion that speaking to a financial adviser may be necessary for some consumers grappling with the fallout of COVID-19 comes has the government implements regulatory relief for financial advisers.

The relief will allow advisers to give clients guidance on early release of super without doing a statement of advice but advice fees on the stimulus measures will be capped at $300.

The early release of super for those who are suffering financially as a result of COVID-19 could see up to $27 billion wiped out of the super sector.

But, in a separate interview with 2GB, Hume said this represents less than 1% of the  $3 trillion superannuation industry.

She slapped down suggestions that early release could undermine the super system as a whole.

"Access to superannuation in situations of financial hardship has always been available. All that's happened now is that we've changed the definition of what financial hardship is," Hume said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

