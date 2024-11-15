Newspaper icon
Second bidder enters SelfWealth takeover talks

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 15 NOV 2024   12:26PM

The proposed takeover of SelfWealth heats up as AxiCorp Financial Services attempts to ensnare the trading platform from Bell Financial Group (BFG).

AxiCorp has lobbed a bid of 23 cents per SelfWealth share, one cent more than what BFG proposed on Wednesday.

Global online brokerage firm AxiCorp specialises in forex trading and contracts for difference (CFDs) and is currently led by chief executive Rajesh Yohannan and chief commercial officer Louis Cooper.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Sydney, the Axi platform is used by customers across 120 countries and employs over 400 staff.

"Axi has indicated that it is prepared to negotiate and sign a binding implementation deed in an expedited manner. The Axi proposal is not subject to due diligence or any financing conditions," the SelfWealth board told shareholders.

"SelfWealth shareholders do not need to take any action in relation to the Bell proposal or the Axi proposal. There can be no certainty that either proposal will result in a binding transaction. Selfwealth will continue to keep shareholders informed about the proposals in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations."

This week, the board agreed that BFG's proposal was "compelling" and recommended shareholders to vote in favour of it in the absence of a superior proposal.

AxiCorp's proposal includes conditions such as SelfWealth proving that its business will not materially undergo any adverse changes and that the Selfwealth board unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of its proposal.

In 2021, ASIC slapped AxiCorp with additional conditions for several compliance failures.

AxiCorp's AFSL was suspended for four months after the regulator found it failed to comply with certain financial services laws.

The breaches included failing to comply with client money reporting rules, lodge financial statements on time, abide by ASIC derivative transaction rules, and lodge product disclosure statement in-use notices.

Read more: Axi, SelfWealth, BFG, ASIC, AxiCorp Financial Services, Bell Financial Group, Bell Proposal, Louis Cooper, Rajesh Yohannan
