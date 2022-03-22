NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

SEC to standardise climate disclosures

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 22 MAR 2022   11:35AM

In a significant change, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposes all entities it regulates should have to disclose climate change-related factors including greenhouse gas emissions.

The proposal would mean companies regulated by the SEC would have to disclose in annual reports and registration statements the climate-related risks likely to have a material impact on their business, results of operations, or financial condition.

Companies would also have to disclose certain climate-related financial statement metrics in a note to their audited financial statements.

The proposed required information about climate-related risks would include disclosure of greenhouse gas emissions, which the SEC acknowledged as an important factor in assessing a company's exposure to climate-related risk.

"I am pleased to support today's proposal because, if adopted, it would provide investors with consistent, comparable, and decision-useful information for making their investment decisions, and it would provide consistent and clear reporting obligations for issuers," SEC chair Gary Gensler said.

"Our core bargain from the 1930s is that investors get to decide which risks to take, as long as public companies provide full and fair disclosure and are truthful in those disclosures. Today, investors representing literally tens of trillions of dollars support climate-related disclosures because they recognize that climate risks can pose significant financial risks to companies, and investors need reliable information about climate risks to make informed investment decisions.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

"Today's proposal would help issuers more efficiently and effectively disclose these risks and meet investor demand, as many issuers already seek to do. Companies and investors alike would benefit from the clear rules of the road proposed in this release. I believe the SEC has a role to play when there's this level of demand for consistent and comparable information that may affect financial performance. Today's proposal thus is driven by the needs of investors and issuers."

Read more: SECGary Gensler
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Netflix insider trading ring charged
Regulator frets over SPAC boom
Bernie Madoff dies in prison
Insider trading forum busted
Key finance figures in Biden Cabinet
Fund manager charged with defrauding investors
Deutsche Bank fined for alleged bribery
GE, Cheesecake Factory pursued for disclosure violations
Hedge fund switched traders with algorithm
SEC chair to depart

Editor's Choice

Douglass exits Magellan board

KARREN VERGARA
Magellan Financial Group's Hamish Douglass tendered his resignation as a director from the board effective March 19.

ASIC issues warning to finfluencers

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The corporate regulator has issued information for social media influencers who discuss financial products and the licensees who use them, warning they face substantial penalties if their content contravenes financial services law.

La Trobe takeover confirmed

CHLOE WALKER
Following speculation, Brookfield Asset Management has announced an agreement to acquire La Trobe Financial for $1.5 billion.

Midwinter scores AIA mandate

CHLOE WALKER
Midwinter's financial advice software has been chosen to underpin AIA's recently established advice business.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jim McKay

MANAGING DIRECTOR
WARAKIRRI ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From Hobart to Melbourne and across the nation, Warakirri Asset Management managing director Jim McKay is sowing the seeds and reaping the rewards of Australia's prosperous agricultural industry. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.