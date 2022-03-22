SEC to standardise climate disclosures

In a significant change, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposes all entities it regulates should have to disclose climate change-related factors including greenhouse gas emissions.

The proposal would mean companies regulated by the SEC would have to disclose in annual reports and registration statements the climate-related risks likely to have a material impact on their business, results of operations, or financial condition.

Companies would also have to disclose certain climate-related financial statement metrics in a note to their audited financial statements.

The proposed required information about climate-related risks would include disclosure of greenhouse gas emissions, which the SEC acknowledged as an important factor in assessing a company's exposure to climate-related risk.

"I am pleased to support today's proposal because, if adopted, it would provide investors with consistent, comparable, and decision-useful information for making their investment decisions, and it would provide consistent and clear reporting obligations for issuers," SEC chair Gary Gensler said.

"Our core bargain from the 1930s is that investors get to decide which risks to take, as long as public companies provide full and fair disclosure and are truthful in those disclosures. Today, investors representing literally tens of trillions of dollars support climate-related disclosures because they recognize that climate risks can pose significant financial risks to companies, and investors need reliable information about climate risks to make informed investment decisions.

"Today's proposal would help issuers more efficiently and effectively disclose these risks and meet investor demand, as many issuers already seek to do. Companies and investors alike would benefit from the clear rules of the road proposed in this release. I believe the SEC has a role to play when there's this level of demand for consistent and comparable information that may affect financial performance. Today's proposal thus is driven by the needs of investors and issuers."