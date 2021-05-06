Schroders launches new fund

Schroders has launched a new Chinese equities fund for Australian investors.

The Schroder All China Equity Opportunities Fund is actively managed and will invest in China A-Shares, Chinese and Hong Kong listed companies and US-listed ADRs.

It's a fundamental, bottom-up fund which aims to outperform the MSCI China All Shares Index after fees over the medium to long term.

Schroders Australia head of distribution Graeme Mather said the opening up of China's capital markets is an opportunity that should not be ignored.

"As the second largest stock market in the world and the biggest contributor to global economic growth, the size and ambition of China presents an attractive opportunity for investors," he said.

"It is also a market where over 80% of assets are owned by retail investors creating an opportunity for more experienced institutional investors to add alpha and this has been the case in recent years with active managers generating strong returns above benchmarks."

He added that China is now leading other countries in terms of its economic recovery following the pandemic, and industrial activity has improved while domestic consumption is almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

"The share of Chinese equities in global benchmark indices is still relatively low when compared with China's share of global GDP and in our view, it could be beneficial for investors to increase their exposure to this region as opposed to waiting for index providers to increase their weighting over time," Mather said.

Schroders opened its first Chinese office in Shanghai in 1994.

"Schroders has an established investment business on the ground in China with 22 analysts and portfolio managers already managing US$13 billion assets under management in China equities," Mather said.