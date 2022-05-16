Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Schroders hires investment director

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 16 MAY 2022   12:45PM

A new investment director has joined Schroders' equities product team, tasked with accelerating its biodiversity strategy and SMA development.

Anne-Sophie Williams joins from BlackRock where she has spent the last four years as an active equities product strategist.

In her new role, Williams will report to head of product and solutions, Australia Natalie Morcos and will lead product strategy in partnership with the investments and solutions teams.

"Anne-Sophie's proven experience across product strategy, distribution, product development, and client engagement at both a local and global level was particularly attractive to Schroders," Morcos said.

"Her extensive asset class experience, in Australian equities as well as global equities, fundamental and quantitative equities, fixed income, listed infrastructure and investment solutions, make her a good fit for the team."

Williams' other previous roles include investment writer at Magellan Financial Group, investment communications at QBE Insurance and investment specialist at AXA Investment Managers.

Last month Adam Alexander and Ben Chan were hired to head Schroders' concentrated growth Australian equities strategy.

Morcos' role is also new, having been promoted in February from head of product. At the same time, Simon Doyle was made chief investment officer in addition to his role as head of multi-asset.

Editor's Choice

Industry pans early release superannuation policy

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Morrison government's re-election Hail Mary policy to allow early superannuation withdrawals to be used for house deposits has been widely condemned.

AXA IM adds to ESG fund suite

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
AXA Investment Managers has brought two new responsible investment funds to the Australian market.

ISPT selects new chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Industry Super Property Trust has named Chris Chapple of 151 Property Group as its new chief executive.

Charges laid in lengthy ASIC investigation

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A former financial adviser who was permanently banned in 2016 for using close to $2 million in client funds for his own use has now been charged with 17 offences related to the alleged fraudulent transfer of shares to himself.

