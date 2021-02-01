Schroders adjusts fund return targets

The fund manager has lowered its real return funds' targets as a result of low interest rates and bond yields and the impact of the pandemic on economies around the world.

The Schroder Real Return CPI Plus 3.5%, Schroder Real Return CPI Plus 5% and Schroder Real Return Fund (managed fund) have been renamed and given new return objectives.

In a note to the market, Schroders said market conditions have made it more difficult to achieve both the return and risk objectives of the real return funds.

"Until recently we believed these were reasonable targets to pursue, however the COVID-19 pandemic has now tipped the balance," Schroders said.

The Schroder Real Return CPI Plus 3.5% is now the Schroder Multi-Asset Income Fund and has changed its return objective from CPI plus 3.5% per annum to return between 3% to 4% above the RBA's target cash rate before fees over rolling three-year periods.

The asset class mix has changed from 0% to 50% growth to 0% to 30% while diversifying assets and defensive assets remain the same. The distribution frequency has also changed from quarterly to monthly.

"The after inflation return that can be achieved from 'low risk' investments, such as government bonds, are now at historically low levels," Schroders said.

"In the current market environment, investors seeking above inflation returns are being significantly challenged."

The Schroder Real Return CPI Plus 5% has been renamed the Schroder Real Return Fund and has lowered its return objective of CPI plus 5% per annum before fees over a three-year rolling period to between 4% and 5%.

The listed version of the fund is now the Schroder Real Return (Managed Fund) and has the same change in objectives.

Schroders recently added to its Australian private debt team with the appointment of Tim Hallam as portfolio manager.