NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Schroders adjusts fund return targets
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 1 FEB 2021   12:21PM

The fund manager has lowered its real return funds' targets as a result of low interest rates and bond yields and the impact of the pandemic on economies around the world.

The Schroder Real Return CPI Plus 3.5%, Schroder Real Return CPI Plus 5% and Schroder Real Return Fund (managed fund) have been renamed and given new return objectives.

In a note to the market, Schroders said market conditions have made it more difficult to achieve both the return and risk objectives of the real return funds.

"Until recently we believed these were reasonable targets to pursue, however the COVID-19 pandemic has now tipped the balance," Schroders said.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

The Schroder Real Return CPI Plus 3.5% is now the Schroder Multi-Asset Income Fund and has changed its return objective from CPI plus 3.5% per annum to return between 3% to 4% above the RBA's target cash rate before fees over rolling three-year periods.

The asset class mix has changed from 0% to 50% growth to 0% to 30% while diversifying assets and defensive assets remain the same. The distribution frequency has also changed from quarterly to monthly.

"The after inflation return that can be achieved from 'low risk' investments, such as government bonds, are now at historically low levels," Schroders said.

"In the current market environment, investors seeking above inflation returns are being significantly challenged."

The Schroder Real Return CPI Plus 5% has been renamed the Schroder Real Return Fund and has lowered its return objective of CPI plus 5% per annum before fees over a three-year rolling period to between 4% and 5%.

The listed version of the fund is now the Schroder Real Return (Managed Fund) and has the same change in objectives.

Schroders recently added to its Australian private debt team with the appointment of Tim Hallam as portfolio manager.

Read more: Schroder Real ReturnSchrodersTim Hallam
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Schroders adds to private debt team
Super concerns over legislation: Schroders
Vanguard, Fidelity, BetaShares rank low on ESG: Report
Disruption not sustainable: Schroders
Fund manager hires client experience lead
Real opportunity for super funds in private assets: Schroders
Morningstar upgrades four, downgrades 10
Schroders appoints head of private debt
Schroders readies private assets offering
Schroders director jumps to Robeco
Editor's Choice
Parametric names new research lead
KARREN VERGARA
Parametric has announced the appointment of its new local manager of research and strategy, a position held by Raewyn Williams for seven years.
Integrity Life updates product offering
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The life insurance provider has revealed several changes to its products with a new support package for clients and a multi-cover discount.
Reference checks should cover all advice: FPA
KARREN VERGARA
Reference checks should be extended to general advice and to anyone that has the ability to influence the financial advice process, according to the Financial Planning Association of Australia.
ASIC winds up Mayfair 101 debenture issuer
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ASIC has succeeded in winding up the issuer of Mayfair 101's debenture products, with the Federal Court ordering M101 Nominees to wind up.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lucy Steed
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MELIOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
Melior chief executive Lucy Steed doesn't do things by accident; she has always known what she is good at and where her path is. But a few years ago, she was forced to align her head with her heart. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something tFoR3qmK