Executive Appointments
Sayers hires tech experts, launches new unit
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 18 DEC 2020   12:35PM

The fledgling investment advisory boutique has made several key appointments in a bid to ramp up its technology and platforms business.

Amberjit Endow will lead Sayers' new business, which is launching in early 2021. He joined from Deloitte where he was a partner, most recently serving as APAC lead partner for analytics and cognitive technologies. He was also Australian lead partner in robotics and intelligent automation.

Former Deloitte partners Kate Huggins, Maria Muir, Jerry Hsu, Ridhish Arora and Paul Jackson will also help build the tech and platforms business.

They join Nikhil de Silva, a former Salesforce executive; former PwC partners Caitrin Dun and Leon Cooper; former Deloitte senior partner John Pickering; and former PwC director Francois Doucet who specialises in private equity.

The technology and platforms business will be backed by McLaren Strategic Ventures, US-based venture fund. McLaren partners with clients in the banking, healthcare and insurance industries wanting to accelerate technology-led solutions.

Before establishing the new unit, Sayers co-founder and chief executive of advisory and investments, Sammy Kumar found clients were frustrated with the lack of availability to emerging technology and platforms.

"In setting up this business and partnership with McLaren, Sayers aims to provide access to the global marketplace, including leading edge innovation and emerging technology thinking to our clients," he said.

Sayers recently launched its wealth business.

Founder Luke Sayers said: "In creating Sayers, I wanted to build something future focused. Unconstrained from existing business models and enabling exceptional talent who are energised, empowered and committed, to make a difference."

Read more: SayersDeloitteAmberjit EndowLuke SayersFrancois DoucetJerry HsuJohn PickeringKate HugginsLeon CooperMaria MuirMcLaren Strategic VenturesPaul JacksonRidhish AroraSammy Kumar
