Sam Henderson attempts to set record straight

Former financial adviser and TV show host Sam Henderson has spoken out for the first time since his Royal Commission appearance and subsequent ASIC ban, taking to the XY Adviser podcast to describe the impact events of the last 18 months have had on his life.

Appearing on the podcast earlier this week, Henderson said the financial services industry is a victim of "tall poppy syndrome" because the public sees the profits being made by the big banks and then look at fees they pay to those same institutions.

"Understand that the Royal Commission was around building a narrative towards the industry to bring about change," he said.

"The Royal Commission was not a full investigation... We can argue whether it was done in a constructive way or with a cricket bat."

Mental health was a topic of conversation for much of the episode, with Henderson citing a statistic that there have been 19 suicides in the financial advice industry in the last nine months.

While that exact number is unconfirmed, suicides in the industry have been widely reported and the Association of Financial Advisers and Financial Planning Association of Australia have each put resources behind mental health initiatives to support members.

Henderson told Financial Standard that statistic was the catalyst for him to speak publicly.

"I wasn't planning on saying anything; I haven't said anything to anyone. I haven't told my story, I haven't shared it," Henderson said.

"That statistic was the reason I told my story. I wasn't suicidally depressed myself, but I thought if my story could bring some light to one person that's a good thing."

Following the Royal Commission, Henderson said he embarked on a men's retreat and read a lot of books to focus on self-reflection and self-development. He now refers to the Royal Commission as a "gift", he said.

During the discussion, he said that self-reflection made him want to own certain issues.

"We're not innocent victims. We're running our businesses trying to make money," Henderson said on the podcast.

However, he disputed the accusation raised at the Royal Commission that he impersonated a client, calling it "laughable".

Henderson was interviewed by XY Adviser co-founder Clayton Daniel, who introduced him as his "buddy" and described him as "patient zero" of the Royal Commission.

Asked by Financial Standard as to the motivation for having Henderson on the podcast, Daniel said: "We stand for driving the positive evolution of financial advice. One podcast in four years going over a banning order, and what went wrong - there are good lessons in there to be learned."

"If we can assist in bringing the need for advisers to consider their compliance as a high priority, it was worth it. If we can give people having mental health issues a message to say despite how bad it gets, there is still hope, it was worth it."

Having brought his banning order along for the discussion, Henderson pointed out that his ASIC banning order does not cite the exact issues that were raised in the Royal Commission, and that he received the minimum banning for a best interests breach.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Daniel echoed this: "ASIC stated that any 'misleading statements' from Sam such as his education, staff impersonating or wrong FSG were explainable. It doesn't excuse it - but it does mean as he said he should have paid more attention. However, he was not banned for that."

"He was banned as the advice document was not in his client's best interest. ASIC disagreed it was a draft, and saw it as an official advice document; therefore he needed to be punished accordingly. My main takeaway was that a three year ban seemed reasonable."

Considering everything, Daniel said he tends to agree the minimum banning was "probably" appropriate. This is despite telling Sam on the podcast: "It seems like you got strung up for a mistake that had no consequences."

Of the friendly tone of the podcast, Henderson told Financial Standard: "I think a lot of people saw what happened to me as unfair whereas I was keen to own the issues. There were a number of points during the interview where I had to bring it around and own that I did breach the Act."

When asked whether he wished he'd chosen a more formal interview for his first time speaking publicly since the banning, Henderson said: "No, XY is an adviser's organisation for advisers and that's the community I wanted to help."

"That's the community that reportedly has had 19 deaths. I know the shame that shrouds the advice industry. I think I did a lot to try to promote the advice industry without expectation of any return for anything and my interest still lies there - not that I'll ever do it again."

Henderson was critical of the media, including this publication, for its reporting on the financial advice industry.

"No one has stood up and said this is an industry that's in demand, that's in a great state of shame and a great state of flux," he said.