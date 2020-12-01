NEWS
Investment
S&P to buy competitor for $60bn
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 1 DEC 2020   12:32PM

S&P Global will spend about $60 billion in stock to buy data and analytics provider IHS Markit, with the two merging by 2021 end.

S&P and IHS Markit have entered a definitive merger agreement that is unanimously approved by both their boards and are expecting a close in 2021's second half subject to Antitrust approvals.

On completion, S&P's current shareholders will own about 67.75% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, while IHS Markit shareholders will own approximately 32.25%.

The transaction puts on IHS Markit an enterprise value of US $44 billion (about $66 billon) which includes US $4.8 billion in net debt.

S&P Global resident and chief executive Douglas Peterson will become the chief executive of the combined company, while IHS Markit chief executive and chair Lance Uggla will stay on as a special advisor for a year after the close.

"Through this exciting combination, we are able to better serve our markets and customers by creating new value and insights," Peterson said.

"This merger increases scale while rounding out our combined capabilities and accelerates and amplifies our ability to deliver customers the essential intelligence needed to make decisions with conviction. We are confident that the strengths of S&P Global and IHS Markit will enable meaningful growth and create attractive value for all stakeholders. We have been impressed by the IHS Markit team and look forward to welcoming the talented IHS Markit employees to S&P Global."

"This transaction is a win for both IHS Markit and S&P Global as we leverage our respective strengths in information, data science, research and benchmarks," Uggla said.

"Our highly complementary products will deliver a broader set of offerings across multiple verticals for the benefit of our customers, employees and shareholders. Our cultures are well aligned, and the combined company will provide greater career opportunities for employees. We look forward to bringing together our teams to realize the potential of this combination."

S&P expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings by the end of the second full year post-closing with about US$480 million of annual run-rate cost synergies and about US$350 million of revenue synergies.

Read more: IHS MarkitS&P GlobalDouglas PetersonLance Uggla
