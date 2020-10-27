Russell launches new super product

Russell Investments has launched a new personalised super product, replacing its MySuper offering as it eyes mandates from other funds.

The new offering is called GoalTracker and Russell says it is the first personalised superannuation product to launch in Australia.

It will be offered at the same price as Russell's MySuper default.

Russell Investments managing director, Australia Jodie Hampshire said GoalTracker offers the kind of personalisation people might be used to from companies like Netflix, Spotify and Amazon - where algorithms predict what consumers may like by assessing what they have consumed in the past.

GoalTracker members will select the type of lifestyle they want in retirement - from modest, to comfortable to aspirational.

Russell has visualised these lifestyles with things like travel destinations and the type of car they might drive or where they might be able to shop, depending on their level of retirement income. Members are even prompted to select how often they might like to dine out in retirement.

Then GoalTracker determines how much income an individual would need in retirement to achieve those goals.

Once the desired retirement income has been set, GoalTracker develops an asset mix and investment strategy to meet those goals.

Hampshire said Australia's defined contribution super system means the average person only has a modest government pension to fall back on in retirement if they do not save enough - unlike overseas where many companies and government agencies have defined benefit pensions funds.

This, she said, makes GoalTracker appropriate for the Australian market.

"The responsibility for a great retirement sits with each of us as individuals. If our investment default is unsuitable, if we make a poor investment choice, we as individuals have to live with those choices. Instead, with the personalisation of GoalTracker, [people] can retire with enough for a dignified retirement and that's what super is all about," Hampshire said.

"We want to work with as many super funds as we can to get this personalised approach into the hands of the 10 million plus working Australians. Personally, I think all super will be personalised by 2030."

Hampshire said Russell is keen to work with other funds to allow members to use GoalTracker. However, at first the product will only be able through the Russell Investments Master Trust.

"We wanted to be first to market with personalised superannuation in Australia. So we wanted to ensure that this was available through the Russell Master Trust for a period of time without having multiple people come out with this fabulous personalised offer at the same time," Hampshire said.

"We are speaking to people though - other funds - about how they can approve their MySuper default. There is a period of time between having those conversations and implementation. It's not the most straight-forward thing to put together and that's why others haven't done it."