NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Russell launches new super product
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 27 OCT 2020   12:23PM

Russell Investments has launched a new personalised super product, replacing its MySuper offering as it eyes mandates from other funds.

The new offering is called GoalTracker and Russell says it is the first personalised superannuation product to launch in Australia.

It will be offered at the same price as Russell's MySuper default.

Russell Investments managing director, Australia Jodie Hampshire said GoalTracker offers the kind of personalisation people might be used to from companies like Netflix, Spotify and Amazon - where algorithms predict what consumers may like by assessing what they have consumed in the past.

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

GoalTracker members will select the type of lifestyle they want in retirement - from modest, to comfortable to aspirational.

Russell has visualised these lifestyles with things like travel destinations and the type of car they might drive or where they might be able to shop, depending on their level of retirement income. Members are even prompted to select how often they might like to dine out in retirement.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

Then GoalTracker determines how much income an individual would need in retirement to achieve those goals.

Once the desired retirement income has been set, GoalTracker develops an asset mix and investment strategy to meet those goals.

Hampshire said Australia's defined contribution super system means the average person only has a modest government pension to fall back on in retirement if they do not save enough - unlike overseas where many companies and government agencies have defined benefit pensions funds.

This, she said, makes GoalTracker appropriate for the Australian market.

"The responsibility for a great retirement sits with each of us as individuals. If our investment default is unsuitable, if we make a poor investment choice, we as individuals have to live with those choices. Instead, with the personalisation of GoalTracker, [people] can retire with enough for a dignified retirement and that's what super is all about," Hampshire said.

"We want to work with as many super funds as we can to get this personalised approach into the hands of the 10 million plus working Australians. Personally, I think all super will be personalised by 2030."

Hampshire said Russell is keen to work with other funds to allow members to use GoalTracker. However, at first the product will only be able through the Russell Investments Master Trust.

"We wanted to be first to market with personalised superannuation in Australia. So we wanted to ensure that this was available through the Russell Master Trust for a period of time without having multiple people come out with this fabulous personalised offer at the same time," Hampshire said.

"We are speaking to people though - other funds - about how they can approve their MySuper default. There is a period of time between having those conversations and implementation. It's not the most straight-forward thing to put together and that's why others haven't done it."

Read more: GoalTrackerMySuperAustralia Jodie HampshireRussell Investments Master TrustRussell Master Trust
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
APRA highlights heatmaps success
Hume clarifies survival of the fittest in MySuper
Perpetual successor fund transfer to go ahead
MySuper reforms could have downsides
MySuper funds redeem performance
Super fund chief to retire
Government declares record deficit, super reforms
Perpetual axes geared investment options
Trustees cutting corners: Rowell
Super fund overhauls performance on red rating
Editor's Choice
Aware Super in-houses fund administration
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:44PM
Aware Super is implementing a new suite of technology products that will allow it to in-source member experience, including administration, so far done by Mercer.
Russell launches new super product
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:23PM
Russell Investments has launched a new personalised super product, replacing its MySuper offering as it eyes mandates from other funds.
Boutique builds out executive team
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
An investment advisory boutique which soft launched in September, headed by former PwC chief executive Luke Sayers, has bolstered its leadership team.
DDO top of ASIC's agenda
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:06PM
Design and distributions obligation (DDO) reforms may have been pushed back to October next year as a result of COVID-19 but ASIC said it is top of the priority list for 2021.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
12-6
ANZIIF - RISC REIMAGINED 
OCT
27
FINSIA Cyber - Strategy | Security | Risk | Compliance | Resilience 
OCT
27
WOB Get to know WOB 
OCT
29
National Financial Crime Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think the Federal Budget proposal to ban underperforming super funds from taking on new members will contribute to better outcomes?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Chris Durack
CO-HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AUSTRALIA
SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Schroders Australia chief executive and co-head of Asia Pacific Chris Durack has a number of passions. Armed with his rich family history in agriculture and investment expertise, he reveals how he balances it all. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 0hnNClly