Regulatory

Robinhood hit with record-breaking fine

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 1 JUL 2021   12:46PM

Trading platform Robinhood has been slapped with a US$70 million fine, deemed to be the largest financial penalty handed down by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

FINRA, which regulates brokerages and exchanges, said millions of Robinhood customers were subject to false or misleading information and suffered "significant harm".

FINRA found that despite Robinhood's self-described mission to "demystify finance for all," since September 2016, the firm has negligently communicated false and misleading information, concerning issues that relate to like margin trading; how much cash was in customers' accounts; how much buying power or negative buying power customers had.

Robinhood also offered options trading to customers in December 2017 and failed to exercise due diligence before approving trades. It relied on algorithms it called "option account approval bots" to approve customers for options trading but provided very limited oversight.

The third breach saw several technical outages that the platform failed to address.

The most serious outage occurred between 2-3 March 2020, when Robinhood's website and mobile applications shut down, preventing customers from accessing their accounts during peak market volatility.

Robinhood was ordered to pay US$57 million and about US$12.6 million in restitution, plus interest, to thousands of customers.

FINRA head of department enforcement Jessica Hopper said: "This action sends a clear message - all FINRA member firms, regardless of their size or business model, must comply with the rules that govern the brokerage industry, rules which are designed to protect investors and the integrity of our markets. Compliance with these rules is not optional and cannot be sacrificed for the sake of innovation or a willingness to 'break things' and fix them later."

