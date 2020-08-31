Robinhood effect steers share market

The perfect storm of government stimulus and a new breed of retail traders with little investing know-how are resuscitating the share market, but for how long?

According to Julia Lee, founder and chief investment officer of Burman Invest, numerous factors point to the "seeds of the next boom" as evidenced in unprecedented stimulus from governments and money supplied by central banks across the globe.

What puts it at risk, she warned, is if the money supply contracted or was pulled away.

Then there is the influx of amateur investors, otherwise known as "Robinhood investors", as popularised by US stock-trading app Robinhood, which are flooding the share markets, and pushing some indices such as the S&P500 Index, to record highs.

Lee told the recent Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers Association Virtual Conference of her experience as a Robinhood investor with just $500 back in the day. Not knowing how to invest it, she put the money in companies she "loves and trusts".

In a few months, she saw $500 jump to $4000 after investing in South Corp (because she loves wine), Julia Mines (for her namesake) and North Limited (she believed the share price would head 'north').

Lee sees a lot of Robinhood investors of today adopting the same mentality, putting their money in gaming, technology and consumer discretionary companies they know and trust. Furthermore, the booming tech and consumer discretionary sectors are being buoyed by investors using early access to superannuation to bet on the share market.

ASIC raised concerns about the influx of new retail investors trying their hand at trading in the thick of the pandemic. Between February and May, ASIC calculated an average of 4675 new retail traders - or a 3.4-fold increase.

With Christmas around the corner and once the early access to super ends, Lee is less optimistic about the consumer discretionary sector. She does not see the government granting early access for a third round.

In terms of individual stocks, Lee predicts Appen will benefit from machine learning and artificial intelligence developments over the next five years; Mineral Resources will be buoyed from the boom in iron ore prices; and Metcash will see more customer traffic in its subsidiary IGA as COVID-19 will force people to shop down the street.

In terms of the worst-performing sectors, Lee said telecom and utilities have overall become less favourable with investors, particularly "traditional shelters from the storm"companies like Telstra, which pays dividends during good or bad economic times.