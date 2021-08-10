NEWS
Financial Planning

Roar launches interactive SOA tool

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 10 AUG 2021   12:52PM

Financial planning technology firm Roar Software has launched a Statement of Advice solution that comes with a human avatar.

DynamicDocs, launched in partnership with customer engagement video software platform HumanableCX, converts Word-based SOAs into an interactive web-based experience that includes personalised tables and graphs.

It also tracks and records the time spent reading materials, and allows clients to post questions to their adviser.

Roar chief executive Kevin Liao said DynamicDocs is designed to help advisers run more efficient practices, manage compliance obligations and build a scalable proposition for low account balance clients.

"The latest round of COVID-19 restrictions highlight the limitations of traditional advice processes which are too rigid and haven't kept pace with changing consumer trends. The format is still largely based on lengthy face-to-face meetings in an adviser's office to walk through spreadsheets and documents together," he said.

"In 20 years that formula hasn't evolved but people are engaging their service providers differently. Advisers don't need to spend hours in-front of every client to demonstrate their value and, as the cost of providing advice continues to rise, they will need to embrace scalable technology to drive efficiencies and make advice more affordable."

Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Roar chair Darren Pettiona said: "If the institutions, with their large teams and budgets, struggle to manage risk and compliance then small practices will find it increasingly difficult, which is why they need to utilise readily-available technology solutions to help them meet their obligations to all stakeholders, including clients, regulators and equity holders."

